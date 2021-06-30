OU softball's Grace Green, football's Bryan Mead announce engagement

OU softball’s Grace Green and OU football’s Bryan Mead announced their engagement on Tuesday.
The couple was congratulated on Instagram by a wide range of current and former OU athletes.
Former Sooner gymnastics star Maggie Nichols alongside Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert and defensive end Amani Bledsoe praised the two, with Bledsoe commenting “Now I can really say ‘THE MEADS!'” on the post.
Among other commenters were current OU football players Brian Asamoah, Jeremiah Hall, Austin Stogner, Perrion Winfrey and Theo Wease. Green’s softball teammates Giselle Juarez, Nicole Mendes, Jocelyn Alo, Shannon Saile and Grace Lyons also congratulated the couple.
A junior utility player, Green hit .373 with 4 home runs and 10 walks, primarily in pinch-hit situations, as OU won its first softball national title since 2017 and fifth overall.
Mead, a redshirt senior linebacker, recorded 28 tackles and a forced fumble in the 2020 football season. He was named to the Academic All-Big 12 team with a 4.0 GPA and opted into his final year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.