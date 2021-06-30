You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball's Grace Green, football's Bryan Mead announce engagement

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bryan Mead

Then-redshirt junior linebacker Bryan Mead runs after the ball carrier during the game against South Dakota Sept. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

OU softball’s Grace Green and OU football’s Bryan Mead announced their engagement on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Grace Green (@ggracegreen_)

The couple was congratulated on Instagram by a wide range of current and former OU athletes. 

Grace Green

Then-sophomore utility Grace Green looks to OU Head Coach Patty Gasso before batting during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28, 2020.

Former Sooner gymnastics star Maggie Nichols alongside Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert and defensive end Amani Bledsoe praised the two, with Bledsoe commenting “Now I can really say ‘THE MEADS!'” on the post.

Bryan Mead

Then-redshirt junior linebacker Bryan Mead hugs his family before he walks into the stadium in Lawrence before the game against Kansas Oct. 5, 2019.

Among other commenters were current OU football players Brian Asamoah, Jeremiah Hall, Austin Stogner, Perrion Winfrey and Theo Wease. Green’s softball teammates Giselle Juarez, Nicole Mendes, Jocelyn Alo, Shannon Saile and Grace Lyons also congratulated the couple.

A junior utility player, Green hit .373 with 4 home runs and 10 walks, primarily in pinch-hit situations, as OU won its first softball national title since 2017 and fifth overall.

Mead, a redshirt senior linebacker, recorded 28 tackles and a forced fumble in the 2020 football season. He was named to the Academic All-Big 12 team with a 4.0 GPA and opted into his final year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Newsletters

Load comments