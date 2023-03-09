OU softball's Alex Storako aims to continue impressive play at Bulldog Invitational

Coming off of an impressive no-hitter against Kentucky during her first game at Marita Hynes Field, Alex Storako is looking to make the same impact during the Bulldog Invitational in Starkville, Mississippi, on Friday-Sunday.
The redshirt senior has earned seven wins in her seven appearances with the Sooners and holds a 0.27 ERA with 32 strikeouts.
Ironically, the toughest opponent Storako has had to face this season is her own team.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso claims Storako struggled in the fall due to her inability to get her own teammates out, but she thinks it was crucial for the pitcher's development.
“You know she had a tough go of it if you were watching her in the fall because she had to face our hitters,” Gasso said. “It was good for her to see how she could handle those tough times.”
Those tough times prepared her for one of the biggest matchups of her career against then-No. 1 UCLA.
Storako, who pitched all five innings in OU’s 14-0 win over the Bruins, allowed three hits.
According to Gasso, the UCLA win was pivotal for her development and evidence of her abilities on the mound.
“The transition going into that UCLA game was really an absolute game changer,” Gasso said. “Putting her in the limelight in front of all those fans against the number one team, she handled it with grace and passion and style. Once she felt that, I feel everything has changed.”
Erickson starts strong
Jocelyn Erickson committed to OU when she was in eighth grade.
Now in her first season with the Sooners, the first baseman has found immediate success.
The freshman from Phoenix leads the team with a .568 batting average and is an impressive 21 for 37 at the plate. Erickson has also recorded 25 RBIs, 12 runs and five home runs.
Erickson’s early offensive achievements, although a shock to many, are second nature for the young player.
“No, I wouldn’t say surprised,” Erickson said when asked about her offensive dominance. “I mean, I’m just doing me and just doing what I’ve done all along. I think that confidence … Just comes from being able to be me and being able to show like what I can do.”
Despite her recent debut with Oklahoma, Erickson has a shared common thread among many of Gasso’s players — she played for the OC Batbusters.
The California-based travel softball team has developed many of Gasso’s former and current roster, including Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings. Erickson credits the team for her easy transition at OU.
“Yeah, I mean team chemistry is everything,” Erickson said. “Definitely coming in here as a freshman, there are a lot of adjustments and a lot to get used to and they helped me like right away to get to know the standard and everything that needs to get done.”
Those relationships helped the freshman standout find her groove at the collegiate level of play, and although the fall proved to be an adjustment period for the young player, it allowed her to build connections with the coaching staff and confidence in herself.
Even though the jump to a program like Oklahoma’s is drastic, Erickson has embraced the simplicity and consistency within her offensive strategy.
“I try to cancel everything out, and just zone in on me and the pitcher,” Erickson said. “I really just try to make it simple and hit strikes and take balls.”
Nugent’s sophomore success
Exiting high school, Sophia Nugent was ranked the No. 1 catcher in the country, however, earning a spot in the lineup behind then-three-year starter Kinzie Hansen did not prove an easy task for the freshman.
After a season of developing her game, Nugent is now willing to do whatever it takes to get in the lineup.
“I think my role has changed a lot,” Nugent said. “From, you know being a little bit more on the bench last year and cheering on my teammates, and then now more of the role of like, I play wherever coach needs me, wherever fits her needs and wherever fits the team’s needs.”
Nugent has already started nine games this season, compared to the lone start she earned as a freshman last year.
The improvements in her game are vast, and after scoring three runs in three games during the OU Tournament, she has already doubled her runs, home runs and RBIs this season. Nugent boasts a .412 batting average with three home runs and 11 total RBIs this season.
Nugent claims she has always harnessed this level of power at the plate, which comes from her time playing in a men’s softball league.
After getting the idea from her sister’s pitching coach, Nugent spent most of the summer in California looking at the game from a different perspective.
“Playing with them was quite different,” Nugent said. “I learned that there’s so many different ages, and they’re not playing because they have to, they play because they love to play.”
The sophomore embraced the learning experiences and guidance both last season and the men’s league provided.
Former OU catcher Lynnsie Elam and Hansen influenced Nugent as she watched from the sidelines and helped prepare her for a role behind the plate.
“They really pushed me honestly.” Nugent said. “They pushed me to be better, to be quicker, to be faster, and just how to basically talk to the pitchers.”
With a new sense of power and a new perspective on the game, the OU backup is willing to morph into the type of player that fits her team’s needs.
“I guess wherever I get on the field gets me in the lineup at this point,” Nugent said. “I was like I don’t care if I have to play second or if I have to pitch. I’ll do whatever it takes.”
