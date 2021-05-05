OU softball: With 3 pinch-hit home runs, Grace Green maximizing opportunities in Sooners' loaded lineup

Junior utility Grace Green has been making the most of her pinch hitting opportunities.
During Tuesday’s contest at No. 25 Wichita State, she blasted her third pinch-hit home run of the season, which was also a decisive grand slam. Green crushed a fastball over the left field fence into the parking lot of Wilkins Stadium to extend No. 1 Oklahoma’s (40-1, 14-0 Big 12) lead to 14-0 over the Shockers (37-11-1, 18-5-1 AAC).
💥 𝐆𝐆 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 💥@grace_10_green with the pinch-hit blast to make it 14-0, #Sooners! 😤— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 5, 2021
📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/mgp7ST8I7U
Moments in which Green delivers off the bench haven’t been rare this season. The Oakdale, California, native is having a stellar year, even if that doesn’t mean being in the starting lineup.
Over her first two seasons at Oklahoma, Green started 85 of 87 career games. Throughout those first two seasons, she collected enough honors to fill a trophy case, being named a 2019 NFCA Third-Team All-American, the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, a 2019 All-Big 12 First Team selection, and a top-10 finalist for the 2019 NFCA Freshman of the Year.
But the No. 1 Sooners have the most potent lineup in college softball, and playing time can be hard to come by. Sparse innings and reps further the need to maximize opportunity.
“She’s done a selfless job of accepting her role, and her role is very valuable because it can win us games.” head coach Patty Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference. “She knows she’s going to be called upon and she’s ready when it happens. She’s a professional and loves those big moments.”
Green has played in 32 games for the Sooners this season, including 11 starts. She’s amassed a career-best .386 average with four home runs, 23 RBIs, and 17 total hits, including three pinch-hit home runs. Stats like that would satisfy many, but for the top team in the nation, those stats have been common from players who aren’t everyday starters.
“We have such a loaded offense,” Gasso said. “There are not a lot of cracks in the cement. We are just really rock solid. Anytime anyone gets a chance they just seem to make the most of it.”
In Division I softball, a batting average over .250 will likely cement a starting spot on most rosters. But ESPN analyst and OU alum Erin Miller talked about how hard it is to surpass that mark.
“I tell people all the time, in college softball if you are a .275 hitter with some good power numbers, you’re probably going to be considered for being an All-American.” Miller told The Daily. “What I’m seeing with Oklahoma is just mind-blowing.”
OU currently has 15 players on the roster who have received at least five at-bats, and all are hitting over .315 on the season. It’s a testament to how good the Oklahoma lineup is and how many role players could be immediate starters elsewhere, including Green.
For Green, however, it’s not about the accomplishments, recognition, or individual awards. It all revolves around helping her team reach its current goal of winning a Big 12 title.
Oklahoma will take on No. 9 Oklahoma State (39-6, 14-1 Big 12) this weekend, May 7-9, where the winner of the series will be crowned Big 12 Champions. The stakes are high, and Green is ready to contribute in whatever way she can.
“I know most games I’m going to get an-bat,” Green said. “I just try to be ready and prepared and do the best I can. I just want to do whatever I can do to help this team win.”
