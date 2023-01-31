OU softball voted unanimous No. 1 team in NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll

Oklahoma was selected as the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country by the USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll on Tuesday.
Another 𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 choice. At the 🔝 of the @NFCAorg Coaches Poll for the 30th straight poll » https://t.co/68V7DNh66H#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/uj5fr8R6af— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) January 31, 2023
The ranking marks the fourth time the Sooners have started the season at the top spot and the third time they have been voted the unanimous preseason No. 1 team. OU has also been ranked at No. 1 for 30 consecutive polls, dating back to March 2021.
OU received 800 points and 32 first-place votes in the poll, placing them ahead of No. 2-ranked UCLA with 747 points and No. 3 Oklahoma State with 723 points. Florida and Florida State finished out the top 5 with 673 and 614 points, respectively.
The Sooners look to keep this streak at the top alive, as they start the season against No. 16 Duke on Feb. 9 at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif.
