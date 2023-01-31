 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball voted unanimous No. 1 team in NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
The Sooners

The Sooners cheering on senior infielder Grace Lyons as she runs home during game 11 of the Women's College World Series against UCLA on June 6, 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma was selected as the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country by the USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll on Tuesday. 

The ranking marks the fourth time the Sooners have started the season at the top spot and the third time they have been voted the unanimous preseason No. 1 team. OU has also been ranked at No. 1 for 30 consecutive polls, dating back to March 2021.

OU received 800 points and 32 first-place votes in the poll, placing them ahead of No. 2-ranked UCLA with 747 points and No. 3 Oklahoma State with 723 points. Florida and Florida State finished out the top 5 with 673 and 614 points, respectively.

The Sooners look to keep this streak at the top alive, as they start the season against No. 16 Duke on Feb. 9 at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments