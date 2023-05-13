 Skip to main content
Big 12 Tournament: Twitter reacts to OU winning Big 12 Tournament against Texas

Grace Lyons

Redshirt senior infielder Grace Lyons during the semi finals of the Big 12 Championship on May 7.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (51-1, 18-0 Big 12) defeated rival No. 7 Texas (42-13-1, 11-7 Big 12) 6-1 in the final of the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City on Saturday. It's OU's eighth Big 12 Tournament title in program history and fifth in the last six conference tournaments.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the victory:

