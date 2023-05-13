Big 12 Tournament: Twitter reacts to OU winning Big 12 Tournament against Texas

No. 1 Oklahoma (51-1, 18-0 Big 12) defeated rival No. 7 Texas (42-13-1, 11-7 Big 12) 6-1 in the final of the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City on Saturday. It's OU's eighth Big 12 Tournament title in program history and fifth in the last six conference tournaments.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the victory:
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 in the Big 12. #ChampU🏆 | #BoomerSooner☝️ https://t.co/Z34pR7He17— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) May 13, 2023
And that’s a @Big12Conference Championship winner for our #Sooners @OU_Softball team over Texas— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) May 13, 2023
Congratulations, @GassoPatty and @OU_Softball! This team never fails to show us what the #ChampionshipMindset is all about. Boomer! 🏆 https://t.co/M3B6YV1eBx— Joseph Harroz, Jr. - OU President (@OU_President) May 13, 2023
Greatest threat to Success is Boredom…THESE S⭕️⭕️NER’s are Decisively ENGAGED🏆🎉👏🏽CONGRATS🔥 @OU_Softball#⭕️UDNA #ChampionshipMindset#ChampU pic.twitter.com/Ew57INd9Jy— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) May 13, 2023
2023 Oklahoma Sooners Softball by the numbers through the Big 12 Tournament:• 51-1 W/L record• 22-1 vs. top 25 teams• 24 wins via run-rule• 423 runs scored• 44 runs allowed• 94 home runs• 30 shutouts• 15 errors• 390 K's thru 319 innings• 43-game win streak— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) May 13, 2023
Hey @OU_Softball, what did you do today? OU Softball: pic.twitter.com/4LkBmZT1iy— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) May 13, 2023
https://t.co/ZaM9bP583d pic.twitter.com/VywJ6Fz1gv— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) May 13, 2023
Mariano RiveraTrevor HoffmanJordy Bahl. And not necessarily in that order.— Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) May 13, 2023
“I’m telling you. There’s no way to beat @OU_Softball. Best offense in the country, best defense in the country. Best pitching staff in the country. There’s nothing like ‘em.” pic.twitter.com/lU5pT9jQcU— Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) May 13, 2023
Current win streak:WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW. BIG 12 TOURNAMENT CHAMPS!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CVa25H9NdD— The REF (@KREFsports) May 13, 2023
Jordy Bahl is good at sports.— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) May 13, 2023
Man, Alyssa Brito is so dang clutch. I love watching her play.— Jen Schroeder (@jen_schro) May 13, 2023
Lee is on something else todaySolo HR Single (scored)WalkReaching bases on every at batHAVE A DAY HALEY— Josh (@NotAConn) May 13, 2023
Texas Softball as their sloppiness scores another Sooner run. pic.twitter.com/iWNSll5nzG— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) May 13, 2023
Mood: pic.twitter.com/9rGnVdgWwd— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) May 13, 2023
Love this team!! Big XII Tournament Champions! B🅾️🅾️MER! pic.twitter.com/BAAiADoUbm— Terry “Sooner Magic” (@TerryButler61) May 13, 2023
Mission accomplished https://t.co/o85bsXvwHa pic.twitter.com/UEWIY71UQS— JAYTEE (@210Sooner) May 13, 2023
This team is something special. I implore you to enjoy it but know this isn’t going to happen every year.— Andrew Smith🧸🎀🏴☠️ (@SoonerSoupGuy) May 13, 2023
BOOMER— J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) May 13, 2023
THE OKLAHOMA SOONERS ARE BIG 12 REGULAR SEASON CHAMPS AND TOURNAMENT CHAMPS. pic.twitter.com/n7wyKYsLvZ— Jackie Winz (@jackiewinz) May 13, 2023
