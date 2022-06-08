 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU softball: Twitter reacts to No. 1 Oklahoma's 16-1 demolition of Texas in Game 1 of WCWS Finals

  • Updated
  • 0
Rylie Boone

Junior outfielder Rylie Boone during game 11 of the Women's College World Series against UCLA on June 6, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (58-3) thumped rival Texas (47-21-1) 16-1 in game one of the Women's College World Series Finals on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.

Both redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings hit two home runs, with OU hitting six in total. Every Sooners player in the starting lineup recorded a hit, with Jennings' four leading OU.

Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein recorded her 22nd pitching win, striking out two batters in five innings. Sophomore pitcher Nicole May finished out the game, pitching two innings.

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the game:

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments