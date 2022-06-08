OU softball: Twitter reacts to No. 1 Oklahoma's 16-1 demolition of Texas in Game 1 of WCWS Finals

No. 1 Oklahoma (58-3) thumped rival Texas (47-21-1) 16-1 in game one of the Women's College World Series Finals on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.
Both redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings hit two home runs, with OU hitting six in total. Every Sooners player in the starting lineup recorded a hit, with Jennings' four leading OU.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein recorded her 22nd pitching win, striking out two batters in five innings. Sophomore pitcher Nicole May finished out the game, pitching two innings.
Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the game:
Live look at Hall of Fame Stadium pic.twitter.com/YuPxAfJDXP— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) June 9, 2022
Texas before and after playing OU pic.twitter.com/vbH1R92NaO— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) June 9, 2022
Live look from Oklahoma City after three innings: pic.twitter.com/9qoboUVsBz— The REF (@KREFsports) June 9, 2022
TIARE JENNINGS 3 RUN BLAST AND ITS 10-1! ARE WE SURE THERE’S NO RUN RULE???— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 9, 2022
Patty BOT 3rd pic.twitter.com/PwcreQ6YJh— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) June 9, 2022
I just don’t understand why people are still pitching to Jocelyn. I’m thankful that they are but it’s so silly 🤣.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) June 9, 2022
BOOOOOOMER!!!!!!!!!!— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) June 9, 2022
This is fun.— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) June 9, 2022
At least Texas can say they didn't get run-ruled tonight.— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) June 9, 2022
Bats looking hot todayyyy!!!!! 🔥— Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) June 4, 2022
JOCELYN ALO IS UNCONSCIOUS ARE YOU KIDDING ME???— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 9, 2022
Texas scores a run in the 1stOklahoma: pic.twitter.com/dWE5S0p2oI— Emperor Sooners_B12C (@Sooners_B12C) June 9, 2022
I've seen this mentioned by others and completely agree with it. There MUST be a Patty Gasso statue at OU. Arguably (gymnastics programs have the only arguments) the greatest coach in Sooners sports history. The natties would tell us that. #BronzePatty— Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) June 9, 2022
Jocelyn Alo.That's the tweet.Jocelyn Alo. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) June 9, 2022
JOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALOJOCELYN ALO— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) June 9, 2022
JENNINGS ADDS ANOTHER TOO THIS TEAM IS TOO GOOD— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 9, 2022
TIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGSTIARE JENNINGS— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) June 9, 2022
This is hilarious. This is not a national championship. This is batting practice.— Jon C Kilpinen (@jckilp) June 9, 2022
Nothing new to see here folks. Just Jocelyn doing Jocelyn things. 🔥— Odicci Alexander (@2seas__) June 9, 2022
Might need to ask for an update on White's worst-day rankings https://t.co/oy42XmX4Ir— 𝐉𝐨𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐁𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@JoeBuettner) June 9, 2022
Man, I'm telling you this #Sooners team EVERY time they get pushed...and a team starts feeling themselves a little...reminds me of this scene. Next thing they know OU softball drops a touchdown on them and... pic.twitter.com/S1eOVIJEqi— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) June 9, 2022
Jocelyn Alo should be added to Heisman Park— ChristineButterfield (@CBonsports) June 9, 2022
Jocelyn’s parents walking out of the WCWS with one of these pic.twitter.com/0Dz6CICt8i— Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) June 9, 2022
Lincoln Riley would lose this game.— Mark (@markaduck) June 9, 2022
When can you start feeling sorry for your rival? Asking for a friend!— Kelvin Hicks (@Kelvinhicks1077) June 9, 2022
How many runs we win by … ohh yeah 😁 pic.twitter.com/tG07dl6kbk— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) June 9, 2022
BOOM! SOONERS MURDER TEXAS 16-1 IN GAME ONE AND ARE ONE WIN AWAY FROM A NATTY!— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 9, 2022
