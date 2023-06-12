 Skip to main content
OU softball: Twitter reacts to Jordy Bahl's departure from Sooners

Jordy Bahl

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl during the WCWS championship series against Florida State on June 8.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl announced her departure from the Sooners to 'return home' via social media on Monday.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:

Louis Raser

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.