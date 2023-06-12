OU softball: Twitter reacts to Jordy Bahl's departure from Sooners

Oklahoma sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl announced her departure from the Sooners to 'return home' via social media on Monday.
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6OBFmG5VEE— Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) June 12, 2023
Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:
Words cannot express the gratitude we have for you for choosing to be part of our #Sooners @OU_Softball journey and letting us be part of yours. Thank you!! Blessings and best wishes always. https://t.co/Ax5Yy13D47— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) June 12, 2023
My girl forever! I love you!!!— Tiare Jennings (@_tiarejennings) June 12, 2023
Love you Jo :) Go be great 98 ❤️ Grateful for our time together— Alex Storako (@alexstorako) June 12, 2023
Welcome home Jordy! And thank you Sooner Nation. Than you for everything! https://t.co/aeCVdJPmWR— Dave Bahl (@DaveBahl) June 12, 2023
Go be great #98! Sooner Nation loves you forever. https://t.co/0dEjuaCSJ6— Erin Miller Thiessen (@erinmiller48) June 12, 2023
#Sooners coach Patty Gasso on Jordy Bahl’s departure: pic.twitter.com/Hzy3G6FaWv— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) June 12, 2023
🐐🐐‼️You owe nuthin to anyone ‼️ https://t.co/yWEvcRupKk— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) June 12, 2023
Current and former #Sooners teammates of Jordy Bahl wishing her well as she leaves Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/DJPxhSV6hK— Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) June 12, 2023