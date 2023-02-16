OU softball transfers Alex Storako, Haley Lee shine in season debuts

The four-day Mark Campbell Invitational saw the debut of two notable Oklahoma transfers.
Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Alex Storako, a graduate transfer from Michigan, pitched twice over the weekend, in a 10-1 win over then-No. 17 Stanford on Friday and a 9-0 shutout of San Jose State on Sunday. Across both starts, she allowed four hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters in 6.2 total innings.
𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞 x2 🥶@alexstorako collects two strikeouts looking in the fifth to send the bats back to the plate! MID 5 | OU 4, STAN 1 | @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/N8U7kUco2O— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 11, 2023
Redshirt senior Haley Lee, another graduate transfer from Texas A&M, played in all five games, recording a .462 batting average with six hits and five RBIs. She played three games at catcher in place of injured senior Kinzie Hansen, recording 22 putouts.
Lee also launched a two-run home run into left field to secure the No. 1-ranked Sooners’ (5-0) first run-rule win of the season.
☄️ 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 for the win ☄️ @haley45lee pic.twitter.com/wbEYLvKvzF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 11, 2023
After leaving Irvine, California, undefeated, OU coach Patty Gasso was proud of their contributions.
“I thought she was very poised,” Gasso said of Lee on Wednesday. “She handled her pitchers well, and the pitchers didn’t complain about anything. I felt like she handled everything very well. She definitely turned it up to another gear in the games.”
After recording a 1.71 earned-run average in four seasons with the Wolverines, Gasso brought Storako to Norman to bolster OU’s rotation. She fell in love with the Sooners’ culture when visiting and said she wanted to be a part of the “best of the best.”
Over the offseason, she worked with Gasso to improve the rotation of her pitches. Off the field, Storako has meshed with her teammates, believing they help her focus on herself more.
“Having those girls around and being able to keep myself within this group has been really easy,” Storako said Wednesday. “You can easily get distracted from the outside… and what other people’s opinions are, and when you have a group that’s so good about being within yourself… that’s really exciting.
“We just keep blending together. Just being able to lean on each other a little bit more really helps me take the pressure off myself.”
Lee became an All-American at Texas A&M, batting above .400 in both her junior and senior seasons. While she earned many accolades as a player, she never played in a Women’s College World Series with the Aggies.
Wanting to end her college career on “something big,” she transferred to OU, hoping to win a national championship. Lee focused on being a more aggressive batter this offseason and taking more chances on a better team.
“Once I get in the box, it’s a different game now,” Lee said. “It’s just me versus the pitcher, and I’m going to hit off the pitcher no matter what. That’s my approach to everything now. A lot of teams throw hard early and try to get aggressive more in the zone. I think just being in attack mode and finding that strike I’m looking for is going to be important for me, rather than taking a pitch and not getting that pitch again.”
Lee first became friends with other transfers like Storako and Arizona State transfer Cydney Sanders, but soon developed a connection with junior utility Jayda Coleman. Gasso compared their two personalities, calling them “free spirits,” while Lee appreciates having a teammate like herself.
❝Sooners came out swinging❞ @haley45lee recaps opening weekend 🎙️🔗 https://t.co/ciPJk1BkQr pic.twitter.com/lwC3dwOhk7— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 12, 2023
“Jayda is a fun-loving, free spirit,” Lee said with a smile. “Getting to be around that every day is a good time. I like to connect that way. We’ll have our laughs, but then we know when it’s time to lock back in, and that’s helpful.”
Gasso hopes Storako and Lee, alongside the rest of OU’s newcomers, will settle in more as the season progresses. She noted both were nervous heading into the season, which Gasso thinks was shared amongst the team.
But she hopes those were just first-game jitters. As the Sooners head to their next tournament, the Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas, Gasso wants everyone, including Storako and Lee, to be more relaxed this time.
“They’ll come in more settled, but we need to work harder,” Gasso said. “I think they’ll have more pride in the way we play now that we got that first weekend off of us. We need to see the situation and live the situation, and that’s how we’ll learn.”
OU plays Longwood (1-3) at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.