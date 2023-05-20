WATCH: Top highlights from OU's 11-0 win over Missouri

Oklahoma (53-1, 18-0 Big 12) defeated Missouri (35-25, 7-17 SEC) 11-0 in the second round of the Norman Regional on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.
Here are the top highlights from the Sooners' win:
Shortstop Grace Lyons helped prevent a baserunner with a backhanded stop in the first inning.
.@grace_lyons5 makes it look easy! 👀#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN+ / @OU_Softballpic.twitter.com/oV9ZyOz4VM— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 20, 2023
Catcher Kinzie Hansen upped the Sooners' lead to 5-0 with a two-run home run in the third, her 11th of the season.
𝐎𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 🚀 @kinziehansenT3 | OU 5, MIZ 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/BehakeKFWc— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 20, 2023
Sophomore Jordy Bahl retired the first nine batters she faced, capped by a strikeout to end the third inning.
𝐆𝐚𝐬 ⛽@jordybahl strikes out the side in the third. Yeah, that's nine straight retired to start. END 3 | OU 5, MIZ 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/I34tAZ1rR2— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 20, 2023
First baseman Cydney Sanders put OU on the brink of the mercy rule with a two-run home run in the fifth.
𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐲𝐝 😮💨 @SandersCydneyMID 5 | OU 7, MIZ 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/In0imH2wuP— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 20, 2023
Pinch hitter Grace Green added a pair of runs with a single in the sixth inning.
Do ya thing, 𝟐𝟏! @grace_10_green 👏T6 | OU 11, MIZ 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/VBzMEdM8Wd— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 20, 2023
