WATCH: Top highlights from OU's 11-0 win over Missouri

Jayda Coleman

Junior outfielder Jayda Coleman during game two of the Norman Regional on May 20

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (53-1, 18-0 Big 12) defeated Missouri (35-25, 7-17 SEC) 11-0 in the second round of the Norman Regional on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.

Here are the top highlights from the Sooners' win:

Shortstop Grace Lyons helped prevent a baserunner with a backhanded stop in the first inning.

Catcher Kinzie Hansen upped the Sooners' lead to 5-0 with a two-run home run in the third, her 11th of the season.

Sophomore Jordy Bahl retired the first nine batters she faced, capped by a strikeout to end the third inning.

First baseman Cydney Sanders put OU on the brink of the mercy rule with a two-run home run in the fifth.

Pinch hitter Grace Green added a pair of runs with a single in the sixth inning.

