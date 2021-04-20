OU softball: Tiare Jennings named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings was named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week, while sharing the award with Texas Tech’s Yvonne Whaley, the conference announced Tuesday.
🥎 #Big12SB 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 🥎— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) April 20, 2021
▪️ @OU_Softball's Tiare Jennings
▪️ @TexasTechSB's Missy Zoch
▪️ @TexasTechSB's Yvonne Whaley
Details ➡️ https://t.co/CwpznZTPGT pic.twitter.com/8mlbI3HzHW
The honor is Jennings’ fourth Big 12 Player of the Week award of the season and the most of any Big 12 player in 2021. She claimed the honor after going 4-for-7 at the plate with a .571 batting average, three home runs, five RBIs, and homering in each of the three games against Texas this past weekend.
Jennings is on pace to have one of the best freshman season’s in OU history. She’s hitting .514 with 20 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 46 runs scored on the season.
Jennings and the Sooners will look to continue an undefeated start to the season Tuesday evening at 4 p.m. CT when they take on Georgia in Athens in game one of a doubleheader. Game two will immediately follow game one and both games will be televised on the SEC Network.
