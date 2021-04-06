You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Tiare Jennings named Big 12 Player of the Week for 3rd time in 2021

Tiare Jennings

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings was named Big 12 Player of the Week for her performance over the past week, the conference announced, Tuesday.

The honor is Jennings’ third Big 12 Player of the Week award of the season. Jennings claimed the honor after going 6-for-9 at the plate with a .667 batting average, one home run, six RBIs, and five runs scored against Kansas last weekend.

Jennings is on pace to have one of the best freshman seasons in OU history. She’s hitting .527 with 16 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 39 runs scored.

Jennings and the Sooners will look to continue an undefeated start to the season at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 7 when they take on Wichita State in Wichita, Kansas.

