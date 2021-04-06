OU softball: Tiare Jennings named Big 12 Player of the Week for 3rd time in 2021

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings was named Big 12 Player of the Week for her performance over the past week, the conference announced, Tuesday.
Make it 3⃣ @Big12Conference 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 honors for Tiare Jennings this season 👏» https://t.co/QRpXzd0GIi#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/vCwYr6xIM7— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 6, 2021
The honor is Jennings’ third Big 12 Player of the Week award of the season. Jennings claimed the honor after going 6-for-9 at the plate with a .667 batting average, one home run, six RBIs, and five runs scored against Kansas last weekend.
Jennings is on pace to have one of the best freshman seasons in OU history. She’s hitting .527 with 16 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 39 runs scored.
Jennings and the Sooners will look to continue an undefeated start to the season at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 7 when they take on Wichita State in Wichita, Kansas.
