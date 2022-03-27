OU softball: Tiare Jennings keeps Sooners' undefeated season alive with 3-run walk-off bomb against Baylor

Tiare Jennings continued to believe the game was in reach as she stepped into the on-deck circle.
Oklahoma’s bats went cold during the first six innings of its game against Baylor on Sunday. OU was 1-for-21 until the bottom of the seventh inning, with Jennings producing its only hit on a first-inning leadoff single.
After 13-straight run-rule victories, Oklahoma was in its most compromising position of the season, trailing the Bears 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two out and no runners on, the Sooners caught a lucky break when Baylor outfielder Taylor Strain dropped junior catcher Kinzie Hansen’s pop-up.
That opened the door for Hansen and junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo to revive the Sooners chances with back-to-back singles, before Jennings launched a 3-run walk-off home run to center field. The No. 1 Sooners (29-0, 3-0 Big 12) escaped Baylor (17-13, 0-3 Big 12) 3-1 during the final game of their opening conference series in Norman thanks to a little luck and Jennings’ sheer belief.
“I was pretty confident,” Jennings said. “I missed a flyball earlier (in the game), and then I felt on it during the entire game. I just trust myself to stick to my game plan and do whatever I can to either get on base or pass it off to (redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo).”
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein finished with a game-high 13 strikeouts and allowed one run and a hit to grant OU an opportunity for the comeback win. The North Texas transfer gave up the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning.
Following another scoreless bottom half from her offense, Trautwein found trouble by hitting outfielder Josie Bower with a pitch, but corrected it with a 1-6-3 double play and a flyout. With Trautwein’s late-game heroics, Baylor’s lead remained slim entering the final inning.
Coming into the game, Gasso felt her team needed a close win.
Previously, OU’s had tallied 24 overall run-rules on the season. In this series, the Sooners outscored the Bears 20-2 and outhit them 18-6 in the first two games. However, the tables finally turned on Sunday. Before its three game-saving hits at the end, Oklahoma had struck out five times and left five runners on base while being held scoreless.
With their backs against the wall, the Sooners responded in the final moments.
Ultimately, the Sooners’ head coach thinks Sunday’s win could be a turning point for added experience. She said her pitching rotation has missed out on approximately 40 innings due to the amount of run-rule wins her team has tallied.
“We don't want to run-rule everybody,” Gasso said. We needed this more than anything you could ever imagine. If we would have lost this game, it would not have hurt us… We needed to feel what that felt like. We tried to simulate it, but it's kind of hard to do because it's practice.”
As the Sooners look forward to their second midweek matchup of the season against Wichita State at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 in Norman, Gasso wants to challenge her team more.
She noted her team’s composure and battle-tested mentality were the difference in the win, but she wants to see them maintain that as the season goes on.
“They're doing a good job of rolling with the punches,” Gasso said. “They knew that this was going to come down to seven. And you can see that… they're (doing breathing exercises) … to kind of calm themselves. If they need to reset, they call timeout and come talk to me. I just try to make it light, but they are managing their feelings, their emotions and their at bats very, very well.”
