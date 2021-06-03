OU softball: Sooners upset by James Madison in WCWS; Patty Gasso hopes loss motivates team for title run

The softball season is all about learning lessons.
That’s what Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said after the Sooners (50-3, 16-1 Big 12) were upset by James Madison (40-2, 17-1 CAA),4-3, in the first game of the Women’s College World Series Thursday.
There’s perhaps no larger lesson that OU must learn to stay in the tournament after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose in its first game of the WCWS since Florida in 2008. Oklahoma collected six hits, but scored a season-low three runs, struck out a season-high nine times and put just two runners in scoring position facing NFCA Second Team All-American pitcher Odicci Alexander.
“That's what we've got to do,” Gasso said about improving from the loss. “We got to take this game and learn from it. We have got to put every ounce of softball and energy and togetherness and fight that we have. That's all we can do.”
Senior pitcher Shannon Saile, who started the game, feels the Sooners have what it takes to win four games in two days to make the national championship series on Monday.
“I think that we have every capability to come back strong,” said Saile, who pitched seven innings, allowed four runs, three hits and struck out nine batters. “It’s lose or go home now, and I don’t think we want to go home. So, I think next time we come out, we just got to throw punches early and fast and keep laying them down (and) play like we got nothing to lose.
“I think a little bit there we were playing not to lose. I think that’s the difference going forward.”
OU’s typical potent offense, which ranks first in team batting average at .421 in the NCAA this season, struggled from the start. The Sooners were held hitless the first two innings before being greeted by a three-run home run from James Madison shortstop Sara Jubas in the third inning.
To start the third inning, Gasso’s statement after the game “sometimes you get things your way, sometimes you don’t,” came into fruition.
freshman infielder Tiare Jennings dove for a ground ball that resulted in a bang-bang play at first, but the runner was called safe, despite replay showing she was out. Then, senior infielder Jana Johns bobbled a grounder down the line and the error allowed another runner.
“I will not make a comment about the call at first,” said Gasso, who argued with umpires after the play. “Our error did not help our cause much. I mean, that allowed for two runners on.”
Luckily for the Sooners, they’ve been able to bounce-back after their two losses during the regular season. OU run-ruled Georgia in the second game of a doubleheader on April 20, and defeated Oklahoma State on May 8 after losing the day prior. Georgia will play OU at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.
“Just flush it, learn from it,” Jennings said. “When we’ve lost our couple games back in the season, we came out strong. I think we’re doing it for each other. We’re doing it for our super seniors. We’re coming out and just doing our thing. Just flushing this game and moving on is pretty much the main message.”
The Sooners’ and Dukes remained tied for the next four innings, until the Dukes led off for the start of extra-innings in the eighth. Facing a full-count with one out, James Madison left fielder Kate Gordon gave her team the lead with a solo home run to left-center field.
OU couldn’t respond in the home half of the eighth, after freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman’s flyout to left field.
Now, OU has a day off before needing to win its four biggest games of the season on Saturday and Sunday. The Sooners focused on learning from the upset loss and using it as motivation heading into a nightmare stretch of games.
“You have to have short memory here,” Gasso said. “Or you’re out of this tournament before you even play your next game. They’ve been called out. ...It can be done. But it’s going to take a completely different approach, attitude and commitment as a team to stay alive as long as you can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.