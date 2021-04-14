OU softball: Sooners' 'untested' pitching staff looks to prove worth against Texas

Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got Mississippi State outfielder Brylie St. Clair to hit a line drive at senior third baseman Jana Johns, who snagged the ball to secure the 9-0 run-rule victory for the Sooners.
Run-rule victories have become a common theme for No. 1 Oklahoma (30-0, 6-0) as it has earned 22 this season. While head coach Patty Gasso is having concerns about lost innings for the pitching staff due to the large number of run-rule victories, she was impressed with the performances of her pitchers over the weekend.
“I felt that it was worth it for us to be in a little adverse situation and just be ready to get off the bus and shake out what that felt like,” Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference. “I think our staff did a really good job of that.
In its two games on Saturday, the Sooners’ pitching staff tallied 15 strikeouts and only allowed two hits on 33 batters faced. Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for OU in its game against Mississippi State. She recorded four strikeouts and allowed one hit after three innings pitched. Saile would relieve Juarez in the fourth inning, earning two strikeouts in two innings.
Freshman Pitcher Nicole May displayed the type of confidence Gasso was pushing for in her start against Louisiana Tech. After pitching in three-and-one-third innings, May was able to tally seven strikeouts while only allowing one hit on 11 batters faced. She also didn’t allow any walks during her time in the circle.
“I felt really confident going into the game,” May said. “I kind of got the grasp on, ‘OK my teammates have my back. If I give up a run, they’re going to score.’”
With the Sooners’ pitching staff only having two veterans on the roster, it’s important for young players like May to have a major impact in games late in the season.
“For me, it's wanting to do better and be better for my teammates,” May said. “We’re all here putting in work. We all have the same goal. We all want to win.”
After scheduling games with Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech on short notice due to their games at Baylor being postponed due to COVID-19, the Sooners are being looked at as if they haven’t faced any tough competition this season. OU has only played two ranked opponents this season in Arizona State and Missouri.
The lack of ranked opponents in the first half of the schedule has hindered the pitching staff’s ability to face good competition. However, its incoming matchup against No. 7/8 Texas (31-3, 6-0) will provide that high level of competition the pitching staff has been looking for.
“We’re not rested because we’re working hard and not just games, but situations test you,” Gasso said. “I wouldn’t say we’re untested but I think the country believes that we are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.