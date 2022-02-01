 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners unanimously ranked No. 1 in USA Today/NFCA preseason poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Patty Gasso and Jocelyn Alo

OU Head Coach Patty Gasso and Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the Women’s College World Series game against Georgia on June 5.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

Oklahoma was unanimously ranked No. 1 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Tuesday morning.

The Sooners received 800 points and all 32 first-place votes to garner the top poll ranking. No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 UCLA received 758 second-place and 700 third-place points, respectively. No. 4 Florida State and OU’s in-state conference rival No. 5 Oklahoma State rounded out the top of the rankings.

This is the third time in program history that Oklahoma has entered the season with the No. 1 ranking, and it’s the second time it’s had a unanimous selection, the first coming back in 2017.

OU’s first game of the 2022 season will be against UC Santa Barbara at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Santa Barbara, California.

