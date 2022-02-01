OU softball: Sooners unanimously ranked No. 1 in USA Today/NFCA preseason poll

Oklahoma was unanimously ranked No. 1 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Tuesday morning.
𝐔𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 favorites in both polls 🗳️ #Sooners No. 1 in @NFCAorg Preseason Poll » https://t.co/3xnnwFdYT3#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/fWKubZv1WP— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 1, 2022
The Sooners received 800 points and all 32 first-place votes to garner the top poll ranking. No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 UCLA received 758 second-place and 700 third-place points, respectively. No. 4 Florida State and OU’s in-state conference rival No. 5 Oklahoma State rounded out the top of the rankings.
This is the third time in program history that Oklahoma has entered the season with the No. 1 ranking, and it’s the second time it’s had a unanimous selection, the first coming back in 2017.
OU’s first game of the 2022 season will be against UC Santa Barbara at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Santa Barbara, California.
