WATCH: Top highlights from OU's 11-0 win over Hofstra

Oklahoma (52-1, 18-0 Big 12) defeated Hofstra (29-26, 16-7 CAA) 11-0 in the first round of the Norman Regional on Friday at Marita Hynes Field.
Junior Nicole May improved to 17-0 on the season following her one hit, no run outing. May collected five strikeouts with no walks in four innings pitched. Senior Alex Storako capped OU's win with a scoreless fifth inning.
Catcher Kinzie Hansen went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and scored twice. Third baseman Alyssa Brito scored twice and knocked in a run on a pair of hits.
Here are the top highlights from the Sooners' win:
Designated hitter Haley Lee got OU on the board after she hustled out a ground ball to second base and beat the throw to first for an RBI infield hit.
Haley showing off some speed 💨Infield RBI single for @haley45lee puts the #Sooners up early!END 1 | OU 1, Hofstra 0 | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/QA27aiSw3n— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 19, 2023
Shortstop Grace Lyons blasted a two-run home run, her eighth of the season, in the second inning to extend the Sooners' lead to 3-0.
Grace Lyons goes deep for No. 1 @OU_Softball!! 🦁#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPNUpic.twitter.com/StmLMGUrUS— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 19, 2023
After allowing a leadoff double in the third inning, May caught the outer half of the strike zone against Hofstra right fielder Madison McKevitt to up her strikeout total to four. May then forced consecutive outs to strand the runner at second.
May up to 4️⃣ 𝐊's as she strands one in the third. @nicolehmayMID 3 | OU 3, Hofstra 0 | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/UmW2F0nC6y— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 19, 2023
Junior Jayda Coleman hit her team-leading 15th home run of the season in the fourth to give the Sooners a seven-run cushion.
Oklahoma wind ain't got nothing on Jayda Coleman 🌬️ @jaydac00B4 | OU 7, Hofstra 0 | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/WRjoaf53Bt— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 19, 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.