WATCH: Top highlights from OU's 11-0 win over Hofstra

Kinzie Hansen

Senior catcher Kinzie Hansen during the game against Texas Tech University on April 7.

 Megan O'Donnell/OU Daily

Oklahoma (52-1, 18-0 Big 12) defeated Hofstra (29-26, 16-7 CAA) 11-0 in the first round of the Norman Regional on Friday at Marita Hynes Field.

Junior Nicole May improved to 17-0 on the season following her one hit, no run outing. May collected five strikeouts with no walks in four innings pitched. Senior Alex Storako capped OU's win with a scoreless fifth inning.

Catcher Kinzie Hansen went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and scored twice. Third baseman Alyssa Brito scored twice and knocked in a run on a pair of hits.

Here are the top highlights from the Sooners' win:

Designated hitter Haley Lee got OU on the board after she hustled out a ground ball to second base and beat the throw to first for an RBI infield hit.

Shortstop Grace Lyons blasted a two-run home run, her eighth of the season, in the second inning to extend the Sooners' lead to 3-0. 

After allowing a leadoff double in the third inning, May caught the outer half of the strike zone against Hofstra right fielder Madison McKevitt to up her strikeout total to four. May then forced consecutive outs to strand the runner at second.

Junior Jayda Coleman hit her team-leading 15th home run of the season in the fourth to give the Sooners a seven-run cushion.

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

