WATCH: Top highlights from OU's 9-0 win over Iowa State

Grace Lyons

Redshirt senior infielder Grace Lyons during the game against Texas Tech on April 6.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (50-1, 18-0) defeated Iowa State (25-30, 6-12) 9-0 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship on Friday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

Here are a few highlights from the Sooners' win:

Third baseman Alyssa Brito cleared the bases in the first inning with a two-run triple. Designated hitter Haley Lee was initially called safe at home plate, but replay review overturned the call.

Shortstop Grace Lyons added to the Sooners' lead with a three-run home run in the second, her seventh of the season. Lyons finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs.

Center fielder Jayda Coleman put OU in mercy rule territory with a two-run blast in the third, her team-leading 14th home run of the season.

Right fielder Quincee Lilio flashed the leather with a diving catch in foul territory to begin the fourth. 

