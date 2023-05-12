WATCH: Top highlights from OU's 9-0 win over Iowa State

Oklahoma (50-1, 18-0) defeated Iowa State (25-30, 6-12) 9-0 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship on Friday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.
Here are a few highlights from the Sooners' win:
Third baseman Alyssa Brito cleared the bases in the first inning with a two-run triple. Designated hitter Haley Lee was initially called safe at home plate, but replay review overturned the call.
Haley almost had it (out after review). We'll take another pair of runs, though 😁 @alyss_33B1 | OU 3, ISU 0 | 📺 ESPNEWS pic.twitter.com/OEuDLCoy5p— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 12, 2023
Shortstop Grace Lyons added to the Sooners' lead with a three-run home run in the second, her seventh of the season. Lyons finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs.
Captain cleared for takeoff 🛫B2 | OU 7, ISU 0 | @grace_lyons5 pic.twitter.com/fBwnxh7fcO— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 12, 2023
Center fielder Jayda Coleman put OU in mercy rule territory with a two-run blast in the third, her team-leading 14th home run of the season.
Jayda 𝐁𝐎𝐏 💥B3 | OU 9, ISU 0 | @jaydac00 pic.twitter.com/qzi2gmeSJt— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 12, 2023
Right fielder Quincee Lilio flashed the leather with a diving catch in foul territory to begin the fourth.
𝐐𝐐𝐐𝐐𝐐𝐐𝐐𝐐 🧤 @quinceeeelilio pic.twitter.com/2ZKvHupvDO— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 12, 2023
