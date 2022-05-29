OU softball: Sooners to play Northwestern in 1st game of WCWS

Oklahoma (54-2) will play Northwestern (45-11) at 1:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 2 in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series.
THE CARDIAC CATS ARE HEADED TO OKC 🙀(9) @NUSBcats stormed back with eight straight runs to overcome an early deficit to defeat (8) Arizona State, 8-6, and clinch its first trip to the #WCWS since 2007!#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/J1ItiaiaIZ— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 30, 2022
The Wildcats, making their first WCWS appearance since 2007, defeated Arizona State in the super regionals on Sunday. The Wildcats are led by senior pitcher Danielle Williams. Williams struck out seven Sun Devils in the win.
Northwestern's pitching coach, former OU pitcher Michelle Gascoigne, tossed a shutout against Tennessee to secure the 2013 national title for the Sooners.
OU is making its sixth consecutive WCWS appearance. The Sooners are undefeated this postseason and are fresh off sweeping Central Florida in the Norman Super Regional.
The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
