OU softball: Sooners to play No. 16 Washington in Super Regionals

Sooners

The Sooners during the NCAA Regional game against Wichita State on May. 22.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma will play No. 16 Washington May 28-30 in Norman during the Super Regionals. 

The best-of-three series, taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be played at 2 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, with Sunday's game being held only if necessary.

Despite dropping its second game of the Seattle Regional to Michigan on Saturday, Washington avenged its loss, defeating the Wolverines back-to-back games to move on to the Super Regional Sunday.

The Huskies are led by senior pitcher Gabbie Plain, the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year and USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist. In 2018, Plain pitched 5.2 innings, allowing no runs against the Sooners in the Women's College World Series. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

