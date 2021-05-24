OU softball: Sooners to play No. 16 Washington in Super Regionals

No. 1 Oklahoma will play No. 16 Washington May 28-30 in Norman during the Super Regionals.
#Sooners. Dawgs. The 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 at our house.— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 24, 2021
🥎 Norman Super Regional
🆚 Washington
📍 Marita Hynes Field
📅 Friday/Saturday/Sunday*
⏰ 2 p.m./2 p.m./3 p.m.
📺 ESPN2/𝐀𝐁𝐂/ESPN
*if necessary #ChampionshipMindset | #RoadtoWCWS pic.twitter.com/s38f05xZna
The best-of-three series, taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be played at 2 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, with Sunday's game being held only if necessary.
Despite dropping its second game of the Seattle Regional to Michigan on Saturday, Washington avenged its loss, defeating the Wolverines back-to-back games to move on to the Super Regional Sunday.
The Huskies are led by senior pitcher Gabbie Plain, the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year and USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist. In 2018, Plain pitched 5.2 innings, allowing no runs against the Sooners in the Women's College World Series.
