OU softball: Sooners to play No. 16 Central Florida in super regionals

No. 1 Oklahoma (52-2) will play No. 16 Central Florida (49-12) May 27-28 and May 29, if necessary, in Norman during the super regionals.
Norman Super Regional(16) @UCF_Softball 🆚 (1) @OU_Softball 📆 Friday, May 27⏰ 4:30 PM ET📺 ESPN2📆 Saturday, May 28⏰ 2:00 PM ET📺 ESPN 📆 Sunday, May 29 (if necessary)⏰ TBD📺 TBD#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/o9dIgon34E— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 23, 2022
The best-of-three series will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if necessary, at 3:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and a time to be determined, respectively.
In the Orlando Regional, UCF defeated Villanova on May 20 and No. 24 Michigan in back-to-back games May 21-22 to move on to the super regionals.
The Knights are led by sophomore utility Jada Cody who earned a First Team All-American Athletic Conference selection this season. In 2022, Cody boasts a .363 batting average, 14 home runs, 74 RBIs and a 1.134 OPS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.