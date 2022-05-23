 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU softball: Sooners to play No. 16 Central Florida in super regionals

  • Updated
  • 0
Tiare Jennings

Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings during the final game of the NCAA Norman Regional against Texas A&M on May 22, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (52-2) will play No. 16 Central Florida (49-12) May 27-28 and May 29, if necessary, in Norman during the super regionals. 

The best-of-three series will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if necessary, at 3:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and a time to be determined, respectively. 

In the Orlando Regional, UCF defeated Villanova on May 20 and No. 24 Michigan in back-to-back games May 21-22 to move on to the super regionals.

The Knights are led by sophomore utility Jada Cody who earned a First Team All-American Athletic Conference selection this season. In 2022, Cody boasts a .363 batting average, 14 home runs, 74 RBIs and a 1.134 OPS. 

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments