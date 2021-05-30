OU softball: Sooners to play James Madison in first game of WCWS

No. 1 Oklahoma will play James Madison at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 3 in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series.
💥 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐩 𝐬𝐞𝐭 💥 #Sooners and Dukes will open the 2021 #WCWS Thursday morning.— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 30, 2021
🆚 James Madison
📍 USA Softball HOF Stadium
🗓 June 3, 11 a.m. CT
📺 ESPN
🎟‼️ https://t.co/HSb8Q2Sepz#ChampionshipMindset | #Exit132A pic.twitter.com/WVMj0geNxH
The Dukes, making their first Women's College World Series appearance in school history, upset No. 9 Missouri in the super regionals on Sunday. James Madison (39-2, 17-1 CAA) won the Colonial Athletic Association this season.
The Dukes are led by redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander. Alexander pitched in all three games of the super regional, but had complete-game outings in game one and three, which led to wins. The 5-foot-7 pitcher has a 1.14 earned-runs average this season.
The Sooners are undefeated this postseason and are fresh off sweeping No. 16 Washington in their super regional in Norman.
