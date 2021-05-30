You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners to play James Madison in first game of WCWS

Jayda Coleman and Nicole Mendes

Freshman utility Jayda Coleman and Redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes celebrate after catching the game winning ball during the NCAA Softball Super Regional game against Washington on May 29.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma will play James Madison at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 3 in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series.

The Dukes, making their first Women's College World Series appearance in school history, upset No. 9 Missouri in the super regionals on Sunday. James Madison (39-2, 17-1 CAA) won the Colonial Athletic Association this season.

The Dukes are led by redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander. Alexander pitched in all three games of the super regional, but had complete-game outings in game one and three, which led to wins. The 5-foot-7 pitcher has a 1.14 earned-runs average this season. 

The Sooners are undefeated this postseason and are fresh off sweeping No. 16 Washington in their super regional in Norman. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

