OU softball: Sooners to hold fan celebration for national championship win on Saturday

  0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners pose

The Sooners pose with holding up the number four signifying they are the fourth team to win the championship through the loser’s bracket after winning the Women’s College World Series championship against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma will hold a celebration for their fifth national championship on Saturday, the team announced Friday. 

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field. Admission is free for all fans who wish to attend, and the first 1,000 who show up will receive a commemorative photo.

Head coach Patty Gasso and other members of the team will speak at the event. Afterwards, a fireworks show and team autographs will take place.

The Sooners clinched their third national championship in five years, defeating Florida State 5-1 in game three of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday. The win gave Gasso her fifth national championship as OU’s head coach.

