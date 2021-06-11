OU softball: Sooners to hold fan celebration for national championship win on Saturday

Oklahoma will hold a celebration for their fifth national championship on Saturday, the team announced Friday.
𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞‼️ Fans invited to National Championship Celebration tomorrow night at Marita Hynes Field at 6:30 p.m. CT. Gates open at 5:30, #Sooners!🏆 » https://t.co/S3gLTHyTCW pic.twitter.com/qelyqAqu8U— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 11, 2021
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field. Admission is free for all fans who wish to attend, and the first 1,000 who show up will receive a commemorative photo.
Head coach Patty Gasso and other members of the team will speak at the event. Afterwards, a fireworks show and team autographs will take place.
The Sooners clinched their third national championship in five years, defeating Florida State 5-1 in game three of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday. The win gave Gasso her fifth national championship as OU’s head coach.
