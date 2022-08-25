 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners to break ground on Love's Field with ceremony in September

  • Updated
  • 0
Patty Gasso and Grace Lyons

Head coach Patty Gasso and senior infielder Grace Lyons during the final game of the NCAA Norman Regional against Texas A&M on May 22, 2022.

Oklahoma softball will break ground on Love's Field with a ceremony held Sept. 23, it announced Thursday. 

The celebration will feature speeches from OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., athletic director Joe Castiglione, the Sooners’ redshirt senior shortstop Grace Lyons and coach Patty Gasso. The new stadium is expected to open in 2024. 

Oklahoma captured its sixth national championship when it defeated Texas in the 2022 Women’s College World Series. 

Over $42 million has been raised for the new stadium, with $29 million coming from 850 donors. Love’s Field will have a 10,500 square-foot practice facility and a 3,000 total capacity, which can be expanded with future renovations and temporary seating modifications. Marita Hynes Field, OU’s current home, holds just 1,600 fans. 

The celebration for Love’s Field will begin at 1:30 p.m. on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road. 

