Tiare Jennings fuels 7th inning comeback in OU softball's 4-2 win over Oklahoma State

Tiare Jennings

Junior infielder Tiare Jennings during the game against Texas Tech on April 6.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (48-1, 17-0 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (41-12, 10-7) 4-2 Saturday in Stillwater.

Junior Nicole May allowed two runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings. Freshman Kierston Deal collected two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Center fielder Jayda Coleman and second baseman Tiare Jennings led off with consecutive hits in the first inning but were left stranded on base. OU failed to tally another hit until the fifth.

The Pokes took an early lead in the second via an RBI single. Neither team scored again until the bottom of the sixth, when Oklahoma State added to its lead with another RBI base hit.

Designated hitter Jocelyn Erickson led off the seventh with a double before right fielder Avery Hodge knocked her in with a single, her first hit since OU's 13-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana on March 10.

The Sooners advanced runners to second and third with one out for Jennings, who gave OU its first lead of the night with a two-run double.

First baseman Cydney Sanders gave the Sooners an insurance run with an RBI single on the next at-bat.

OU will look to complete a three-game sweep against Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Sunday in Stillwater.

