You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners stay No. 1 in latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Taylon Snow

Senior infielder Taylon Snow during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (37-1, 12-0 Big 12) stayed steady in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Coaches Poll Top 25 on Tuesday, holding on to its No. 1 ranking.

OU retains its top spot despite suffering its first loss of the season this past week in a 7-6, nine-inning battle with No. 21/22 Georgia in the first game of a doubleheader. The Sooners went on to run-rule Georgia 12-3 in the second game of the double header.

The Sooners finished off their week by sweeping Big 12 foe Texas Tech over three games, defeating the Red Raiders by scores of 15-0, 5-0 and 20-0, respectively.

OU will look to stay undefeated in Big 12 play at 4 p.m. CT on April 27 when it takes on Baylor in Waco in game one of a doubleheader. Game two will immediately follow game one and both games will be televised on ESPNU.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments