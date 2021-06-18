OU softball: Sooners sign Conference USA Pitcher of the Year, North Texas transfer Hope Trautwein

Oklahoma announced the signing of North Texas graduate transfer Hope Trautwein on Friday. Trautwein was the 2020 and 2021 Conference USA Pitcher of the Year.
💥 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌 💥#Sooners announce addition of graduate transfer Hope Trautwein from UNT for 2022 season. #ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/quONasS57a pic.twitter.com/gjlB8GZ4NT— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 18, 2021
The Pflugerville, Texas, native joins the Sooners with one year of eligibility remaining. Trautwein leaves UNT as the program's career leader in ERA at 2.05, wins at 61, opponent batting average at .197 and strikeouts per seven innings at 8.11. The right hander was also a first team NFCA All-South Region selection last season.
In North Texas' 3-0 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff on April 11, Trautwein made NCAA history by throwing a perfect game and tallying 21 strikeouts in the process, becoming the first Division I pitcher to do so. She ended her Mean Green career with a 46-12 record.
"I'm excited to join Oklahoma Softball because of the people and culture," Trautwein said in an OU press release. "In the past when playing against OU, they have always been a class-act program with players who genuinely love the game, and they have extended a hand to me to join one of the best teams in history.
"(Head coach Patty Gasso), Coach (Jen) Rocha, and Coach JT (Gasso) are incredible competitors and people, and they treat others with kindness and grace. I am excited to join the other girls and play hard for my last year!"
Trautwein joins an OU pitching staff which loses Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile and adds Jordyn Bahl, the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class.
The Sooners, who won their fifth national championship in 2021, ended last season with a 56-4 overall record and went 16-1 in Big 12 play.
"We're extremely excited to add Hope Trautwein to this pitching staff," Gasso said in an OU press release. "She brings experience and leadership, which will be really important for this young staff that we have coming in and those returning.
"After meeting Hope, she's a perfect fit for our program. She's an established, successful pitcher from North Texas who has won some big games in her career. We're looking forward to her boosting this program in 2022 with her style and athleticism."
