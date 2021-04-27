You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners' Shannon Saile named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for 2nd time in 2021

Saile

Then-junior right handed pitcher Shannon Saile pitches in the second game against Alabama on June 2, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

The honor is Saile’s second Big 12 Pitcher of the Week award this season. She claimed the honor after pitching 11-and-two-thirds innings and recording 18 strikeouts during the week. That included a seven-inning complete-game shutout in which she notched 13 strikeouts to lead the Sooners to a 5-0 win over Texas Tech.

Saile is currently leading the Big 12 in earned run average at 0.80 and is ranked third in the nation among pitchers with at least 15 appearances.

Saile and the Sooners will look to continue an undefeated start to Big 12 play at 4 p.m. CT on April 27 when they take on Baylor in Waco in game one of a doubleheader. Game two will immediately follow game one and both games will be televised on ESPNU.

