OU softball: Sooners selected as No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Morgan State in Norman Regional

Sooners Celebrate

Sooners celebrate after winning the Big 12 softball championship against Oklahoma State on May 15.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (45-2, 16-1 Big 12) was selected as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. 

The Sooners will now face Morgan State in the Norman Regional on Friday. The Bears are fresh off a 10-5 victory over North Carolina Central in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship on May 15, and finished their season 23-15 overall with a 14-5 record in MEAC play.

OU run-ruled Oklahoma State, 10-2, to win the Big 12 Tournament Championship on May 15. Before that, the Sooners also run-ruled Baylor, 10-2, and defeated Texas Tech, 8-2, in their first two games of the tournament.

Oklahoma is scheduled to take on Morgan State at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 in Norman.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

