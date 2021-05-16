OU softball: Sooners selected as No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Morgan State in Norman Regional

Oklahoma (45-2, 16-1 Big 12) was selected as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
⚔️ 𝐋𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧 ⚔️ #Sooners selected as the 𝐍𝐨. 𝟏 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐝 and will host Wichita State, Texas A&M and Morgan State in the Norman Regional May 21-23.#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/tzNIOVE6ac— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 17, 2021
The Sooners will now face Morgan State in the Norman Regional on Friday. The Bears are fresh off a 10-5 victory over North Carolina Central in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship on May 15, and finished their season 23-15 overall with a 14-5 record in MEAC play.
OU run-ruled Oklahoma State, 10-2, to win the Big 12 Tournament Championship on May 15. Before that, the Sooners also run-ruled Baylor, 10-2, and defeated Texas Tech, 8-2, in their first two games of the tournament.
Oklahoma is scheduled to take on Morgan State at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 in Norman.
