OU softball: Sooners score program-record 18 runs in single inning en route to 20-0 run-rule victory over Texas Tech

No. 1 Oklahoma (37-1, 12-0 Big 12) run-ruled Texas Tech (18-23, 2-13 Big 12), 20-0, in Norman on Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners’ win sealed their sweep of the Red Raiders, their fourth Big 12 series sweep of the season. Senior left-handed pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was impressive. She went four innings, allowing no runs, two hits and notched five strikeouts.
Have a 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 day, 𝐆 🔥@ggotgame45 works a quick 1-2-3 frame, capping it with her 5️⃣th 𝐊— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 25, 2021
MID 4 | OU 2, Tech 0 | 📺 @SoonerSportsTV pic.twitter.com/TKr4V6KCW4
Senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile came on to close the game for OU. She went the final inning, facing four batters and tallying one strikeout.
OU’s offense got the scoring started early, courtesy of a two-run home run by senior utility Jocelyn Alo in the bottom of the first. The home run was Alo’s NCAA-leading 24th of the season.
𝐉𝐎𝐂𝐘 💣@78jocelyn_alo with her nation-best 2️⃣4️⃣th HR of the year on a two-run shot!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 25, 2021
END 1 | OU 2, Tech 0 | 📺 @SoonerSportsTV pic.twitter.com/tizx3ZguHp
The Sooners offense would finish with a dominant performance, scoring 20 runs on Texas Tech in just four innings, including a program-record 18-run fourth inning. Oklahoma’s offense was highlighted by performances from Alo and senior infielder Jana Johns. Alo led OU in both hits and RBIs with four and six, respectively, and Johns added two hits and three RBIs of her own, including a three-run homer.
Homers in 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 game of the series for @JohnsJana 🤷♀️— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 25, 2021
B4 | OU 11, Tech 0 | 📺 @SoonerSportsTV pic.twitter.com/YgjSRWHSNu
The Sooners will look to continue to stay unbeaten in Big 12 play as they take on Baylor (23-13, 4-4 Big 12) on Tuesday, April 27 in a doubleheader in Waco, Texas. The games are at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU.
