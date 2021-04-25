You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners score program-record 18 runs in single inning en route to 20-0 run-rule victory over Texas Tech

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Grace Lyons

Junior infielder Grace Lyons celebrates with the Sooners after scoring during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (37-1, 12-0 Big 12) run-ruled Texas Tech (18-23, 2-13 Big 12), 20-0, in Norman on Sunday afternoon. 

The Sooners’ win sealed their sweep of the Red Raiders, their fourth Big 12 series sweep of the season. Senior left-handed pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was impressive. She went four innings, allowing no runs, two hits and notched five strikeouts. 

Senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile came on to close the game for OU. She went the final inning, facing four batters and tallying one strikeout.

OU’s offense got the scoring started early, courtesy of a two-run home run by senior utility Jocelyn Alo in the bottom of the first. The home run was Alo’s NCAA-leading 24th of the season.

 The Sooners offense would finish with a dominant performance, scoring 20 runs on Texas Tech in just four innings, including a program-record 18-run fourth inning. Oklahoma’s offense was highlighted by performances from Alo and senior infielder Jana Johns. Alo led OU in both hits and RBIs with four and six, respectively, and Johns added two hits and three RBIs of her own, including a three-run homer.

The Sooners will look to continue to stay unbeaten in Big 12 play as they take on Baylor (23-13, 4-4 Big 12) on Tuesday, April 27 in a doubleheader in Waco, Texas. The games are at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments