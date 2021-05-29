You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners run-rule Washington, 9-1, advance to 5th consecutive WCWS

Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the NCAA Softball Super Regional game against Washington on May 28.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (50-2, 16-1 Big 12) run-ruled No. 16 Washington (45-14, 18-3 Pac-12), 9-1, in game two of the super regionals Saturday in Norman to advance to its fifth consecutive Women’s College World Series.

The Sooners’ offense got back on track after tallying only five hits Friday, with 11 hits, including home runs from senior utility Jocelyn Alo, senior infielder Jana Johns and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen. Hansen’s was a solo shot, with Alo and Johns scoring two runs. 

Senior pitcher Shannon Saile was in the circle for game two. Saile pitched five innings, allowed one run on four hits and struck out five batters. 

Washington pitcher and Player of the Year finalist Gabbie Plain, who has pitched over 230 innings this season and only given up four or more runs six times, gave up six runs in four innings on Saturday, the most she’s given up in a game all season. 

The Sooners got on the board early in the first inning, following a wild pitch after freshman infielder Tiare Jennings’ leadoff double. Then in the second inning, Plain walked back-to-back-to-back OU batters to score Johns after she singled to start the inning. 

Alo finished the game with three hits and three RBIs, and Johns and Hansen also adding two hits each, with three RBIs combined. 

Oklahoma will play the winner of the James Madison-Missouri super regional in the first round of the Women’s College World Series, starting Thursday, June 3 in Oklahoma City. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

