OU softball: Sooners run-rule Texas, 9-0, for third straight game to earn series sweep

No. 1 Oklahoma (33-0, 9-0 Big 12) run-ruled No. 7/8 Texas (31-6, 6-3), 9-0, in Norman on Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners’ win marked their third straight run-rule victory over the Longhorns in as many days. Freshman pitcher Nicole May got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was impressive, going four-and-a-third innings, allowing no runs, six hits and notching four strikeouts.
May also was clutch when it mattered, getting out of two bases-loaded jams in the second and third innings. Sophomore Alanna Thiede came on in relief of May to finish the game. She went the two outs retiring both batters she faced.
OU’s offense was dominant yet again, scoring nine runs on UT in just four innings. The Sooners got things rolling with three runs in the bottom of the second, two of which came of a two-run home run from senior infielder Jana Johns to put OU up 3-0.
𝐉𝐀𝐍𝐀 💣!@JohnsJana with her 7️⃣th long ball of the season and it's 3-0, #Sooners! 📺 ESPN2 » https://t.co/A2WBGCV6D4 pic.twitter.com/mb2HlTSL6A— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 18, 2021
And Oklahoma cruised from there. OU’s offense was highlighted by performances from freshman utility Jayda Coleman and Johns. Coleman led the Sooners in hits and RBIs with two and three, respectively, and Johns notched two RBIs of her own on her solo homer.
💯th 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐑𝐔𝐍 of the season!!@jaydac00 with her fifth homer of her frosh year 🔥B3 | OU 6, UT 0 | 📺 ESPN2 » https://t.co/A2WBGCV6D4 pic.twitter.com/wayuV6ZmLu— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 18, 2021
The Sooners will look to continue their undefeated season this Tuesday, April 20, as they take on Georgia (27-11, 6-9 SEC) in a doubleheader in Athens, Georgia. The games are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.
