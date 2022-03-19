 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners run-rule San Diego 11-0 behind Nicole May's shutout, 8-run first inning in 3rd game of Hall of Fame Classic

  • Updated
Nicole May

Freshman pitcher Nicole May during the Women’s College World Series semifinal game against James Madison on June 6.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (23-0) run-ruled San Diego 11-0 in five innings during its third game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday.

Sophomore pitcher Nicole May tossed a complete game shutout in the win. May allowed only four hits and struck out six baters. 

The Sooners started Saturday’s contest with an eight-run first inning. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo kicked off OU’s offensive flurry with a two-run home run into left field. Then, Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo added RBIs before redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow hit a grand slam.

Senior infielder Grace Lyons added OU’s third home run of the game in the second inning, putting the Sooners ahead 9-0.

Donihoo brought the final two runs across with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

The Sooners return to the diamond at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday against Houston in the second game of a double-header.

