OU softball: Sooners run-rule San Diego 11-0 behind Nicole May's shutout, 8-run first inning in 3rd game of Hall of Fame Classic

No. 1 Oklahoma (23-0) run-ruled San Diego 11-0 in five innings during its third game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday.
Sophomore pitcher Nicole May tossed a complete game shutout in the win. May allowed only four hits and struck out six baters.
The Sooners started Saturday’s contest with an eight-run first inning. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo kicked off OU’s offensive flurry with a two-run home run into left field. Then, Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo added RBIs before redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow hit a grand slam.
Senior infielder Grace Lyons added OU’s third home run of the game in the second inning, putting the Sooners ahead 9-0.
Donihoo brought the final two runs across with an RBI single in the fifth inning.
The Sooners return to the diamond at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday against Houston in the second game of a double-header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.