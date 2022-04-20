OU softball: Sooners run-rule North Texas 10-0 in 6 innings behind Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman's 3-hit performances

No. 1 Oklahoma (39-1, 8-1 Big 12) run-ruled North Texas (25-11) 10-0 in six innings on Wednesday in Denton.
Freshman right-hander Jordy Ball pitched a complete game shutout, allowing only one hit and tallying six strikeouts.
Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings delivered an impressive performance in the batters box, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Sophomore outfielder Jayda Coleman also went 3-for-4.
Jennings recorded a significant rebound after going 0-for-10 in OU’s previous series against Texas last weekend. The sophomore outfielder put OU on the scoreboard in the first inning with a solo home run to right field.
The Sooners added two more runs in the second inning behind RBIs from Jennings and senior infielder Grace Lyons. Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito clobbered a two run homer in the fourth inning to bring OU’s lead to 5-0.
The Sooners’ offense capped its 10-0 victory with five runs in the sixth inning. Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns smashed a solo home run followed by a sacrifice RBI from redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and a three-run homer from Jennings.
Next, OU will begin its weekend series against Iowa State on Friday at 6 p.m. in Norman.
