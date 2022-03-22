OU softball: Sooners run-rule No. 8 Kentucky 9-1 on road behind 6 home runs

No. 1 Oklahoma (26-0) run-ruled No. 8 Kentucky (20-6) 9-1 in six innings on Tuesday evening, earning its third top-10 victory of the season.
Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl went the distance, notching 12 strikeouts and allowing only one earned run on five hits.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito each blasted two home runs in the game.
In the first inning, Alo launched her 101st career homer. In the second, Elam blasted one of her own, giving OU a 2-0 lead.
Oklahoma added four runs in the third inning after a three-run homer by Elam again, and an RBI single from sophomore utility Jayda Coleman. Elam’s homer marked her fifth in as many at bats.
Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito smashed OU’s fourth home run of the game to push the Sooners’ lead to 7-0 at the end of the fourth inning. Then, Brito and Alo each drove their second homers of the game in the sixth inning to cap off a 9-1 victory over the Wildcats.
The Sooners’ kick off Big 12 play against Baylor at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.