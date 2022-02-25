OU softball: Sooners run-rule Long Beach State 11-3 in 2nd game of Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

No. 1 Oklahoma (12-0) run-ruled Long Beach State (2-8) 11-3 in five innings in its second game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday.
Senior Hope Trautwein started for the Sooners, pitching just 2.2 innings and allowing three runs on four hits. She was replaced by sophomore Nicole May, who earned the win. May pitched 2.1 innings and allowed no runs on two hits.
OU was led offensively by senior infielder Jana Johns and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito, who both finished with three RBIs. Senior utility Jocelyn Alo, who’s one home run away from breaking the NCAA record for career bombs, finished 2-for-2 with a double and two walks. Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen added two hits and two RBIs, and senior infielder Grace Lyons also had two RBIs on one hit.
In the first inning, Hansen ripped a single through the middle of the infield, scoring Alo. Johns and Lyons added two-run homers to cap off a 5-0 start for the Sooners.
Hansen added her second RBI in her next at-bat, dropping a single into right field. The Sharks mustered three runs in the third inning, cutting the Sooners’ lead to three.
With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Brito tripled to left field, bringing in junior Riley Boone, Alo and Lyons. Then, Johns brought Brito home with a double, bringing the score to 10-3.
Hansen helped bring across another run in the fifth inning, when she grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings.
The Sooners play their third game of the tournament at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday against No. 8 Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.