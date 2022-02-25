 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners run-rule Long Beach State 11-3 in 2nd game of Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicole May

Freshman pitcher Nicole May during the Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on June 5.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (12-0) run-ruled Long Beach State (2-8) 11-3 in five innings in its second game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday.

Senior Hope Trautwein started for the Sooners, pitching just 2.2 innings and allowing three runs on four hits. She was replaced by sophomore Nicole May, who earned the win. May pitched 2.1 innings and allowed no runs on two hits. 

OU was led offensively by senior infielder Jana Johns and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito, who both finished with three RBIs. Senior utility Jocelyn Alo, who’s one home run away from breaking the NCAA record for career bombs, finished 2-for-2 with a double and two walks. Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen added two hits and two RBIs, and senior infielder Grace Lyons also had two RBIs on one hit. 

In the first inning, Hansen ripped a single through the middle of the infield, scoring Alo. Johns and Lyons added two-run homers to cap off a 5-0 start for the Sooners. 

Hansen added her second RBI in her next at-bat, dropping a single into right field. The Sharks mustered three runs in the third inning, cutting the Sooners’ lead to three.

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Brito tripled to left field, bringing in junior Riley Boone, Alo and Lyons. Then, Johns brought Brito home with a double, bringing the score to 10-3.

Hansen helped bring across another run in the fifth inning, when she grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings. 

The Sooners play their third game of the tournament at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday against No. 8 Arizona.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments