OU softball: Sooners run-rule Houston 8-0 in 4th game of Hall of Fame Classic

No. 1 Oklahoma (24-0) run-ruled Houston (14-15) 8-0 in five innings during its fourth game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday evening in Oklahoma City.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein earned her second win of the tournament against the Cougars, pitching four innings and striking out nine batters and allowing just one hit. Freshman Jordy Bahl pitched the final inning for OU, striking out a batter.
Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman led the Sooners’ offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Alongside Coleman, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and senior infielder Grace Lyons also each tallied a home run.
Coleman’s three-run home run in the first inning gave Oklahoma an early 3-0 lead.
During the second inning, redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow slapped a two-run RBI single, extending OU’s lead to 5-0.After a scoreless third inning, Alo launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning before Lyons’ solo shot.
Next, The Sooners take on Iowa (15-8) at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, in Oklahoma City at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.