OU softball: Sooners run-rule Central Florida 8-0 in 5 innings behind Hope Trautwein's no hitter

Hope Trautwein

Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein during the softball game against UAB on April 2.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (53-2) run-ruled No. 16 Central Florida (49-13) 8-0 in five innings in the first game of the Norman Super Regional on Friday. 

Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein earned the start for the Sooners in the circle and struck out two in her first career postseason no-hitter. 

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 1-for-3 launching a home run and garnering three RBIs. Collectively, OU’s lineup finished 6-for-18 in the afternoon. 

Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman drove in the first run of the game following a throwing error at second base, after clubbing a leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning 

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, Coleman added onto OU’s lead behind a two-RBI double to left center field, scoring redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito. Then, Alo blasted a three run shot that drove in Coleman and junior outfielder Rylie Boone to cap off the Sooners’ five run second inning. 

Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen, in her first game back since injuring her ankle, hit a sacrifice fly RBI to score senior infielder Grace Lyons. Moments later, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns blasted an RBI double to right center that scored Brito for OU’s final run of the game. 

Trautwein capped off her no-hitter forcing one line out, a ground out and fly out for the win. The North Texas transfer left the Knights 0-for-13 on the day. 

Next, OU will face Central Florida at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, in Norman for the second game of the super regional.

