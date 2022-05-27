OU softball: Sooners run-rule Central Florida 8-0 in 5 innings behind Hope Trautwein's no hitter

No. 1 Oklahoma (53-2) run-ruled No. 16 Central Florida (49-13) 8-0 in five innings in the first game of the Norman Super Regional on Friday.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein earned the start for the Sooners in the circle and struck out two in her first career postseason no-hitter.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 1-for-3 launching a home run and garnering three RBIs. Collectively, OU’s lineup finished 6-for-18 in the afternoon.
Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman drove in the first run of the game following a throwing error at second base, after clubbing a leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning
𝐉 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 comes home courtesy of a UCF error and the #Sooners strike first! 💥END 1 | OU 1, UCF 0 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/pCH7MAKFTF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2022
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, Coleman added onto OU’s lead behind a two-RBI double to left center field, scoring redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito. Then, Alo blasted a three run shot that drove in Coleman and junior outfielder Rylie Boone to cap off the Sooners’ five run second inning.
Heads up, 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞! 🏟️Today's atmosphere in Norman >>> pic.twitter.com/rr18HC0tVI— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2022
Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen, in her first game back since injuring her ankle, hit a sacrifice fly RBI to score senior infielder Grace Lyons. Moments later, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns blasted an RBI double to right center that scored Brito for OU’s final run of the game.
Trautwein capped off her no-hitter forcing one line out, a ground out and fly out for the win. The North Texas transfer left the Knights 0-for-13 on the day.
🚫 𝐇𝐎𝐏𝐄 𝐒𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐏𝐄 🚫Trautwein throws a no-hitter, Alo homers and the #Sooners roll! #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/pmjBRpzl9t— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2022
Next, OU will face Central Florida at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, in Norman for the second game of the super regional.
