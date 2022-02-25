OU softball: Sooners run-rule Cal State Fullerton 10-0 in 1st game of Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

No. 1 Oklahoma (11-0) run-ruled Cal State Fullerton (7-4) 10-0 in six innings during the first game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday afternoon.
Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl threw a perfect game, the first of her career. Bahl recorded 11 strikeouts in the win. Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings led Oklahoma’s hitters, batting 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and two RBIs. Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman also blasted one home run each in the win.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo will have to wait another game to hit home run No. 96, as she hopes to break former Sooners standout Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time record of 95. Alo went 0-for-3 with two walks and a strikeout against the Trojans.
Jennings got the Sooners on the board first after she launched a solo home run to right field during the first inning, which was OU’s lone run of the period.
In the second inning, Oklahoma tallied five runs. Elam hammered a two-run homer to score the first two runs. Moments later, Oklahoma scored again on a three-run homer from Coleman to give the Sooners a 6-0 lead to end the inning.
The Sooners went scoreless in the next three innings until the top of the sixth, where they scored four runs. Jennings blasted another solo home run before senior infielder Grace Lyons scored Jennings on a sacrifice fly. Then, sophomore infielder Alyssa Brito roped an RBI double to drive in junior catcher Kinzie Hansen and redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns to finish OU’s sixth inning.
OU’s next game will be against Long Beach State (2-7), head coach Patty Gasso’s alma mater, at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25, in Palm Springs, California.
