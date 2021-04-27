OU softball: Sooners run-rule Baylor, 11-0, to complete doubleheader sweep

No. 1 Oklahoma (39-1, 14-0 Big 12) run-ruled Baylor (24-15, 5-6 Big 12), 11-0, in Waco on Tuesday afternoon.
Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle. She pitched four innings and recorded six strikeouts and allowed two hits on 15 batters faced.
Sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains entered the circle in the fifth inning, retiring all three batters faced. Freshman pitcher Nicole May finished the game in the sixth inning, recording one strikeout.
OU’s offense continued its dominance in the second game of the Sooners’ double header with the Bears, tallying 10 hits. Senior utility Jocelyn Alo led the team with three hits, while seven other Sooners earned a hit.
Work your magic, 𝐆𝟑 😆💨— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 28, 2021
📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/Z1goXkINEg
The Sooners will look to face Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 4, in Wichita, Kansas.
