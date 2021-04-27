You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners run-rule Baylor, 11-0, to complete doubleheader sweep

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Shannon Saile

Redshirt senior right handed pitcher Shannon Saile during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (39-1, 14-0 Big 12) run-ruled Baylor (24-15, 5-6 Big 12), 11-0, in Waco on Tuesday afternoon.

Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle. She pitched four innings and recorded six strikeouts and allowed two hits on 15 batters faced. 

Sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains entered the circle in the fifth inning, retiring all three batters faced. Freshman pitcher Nicole May finished the game in the sixth inning, recording one strikeout.

OU’s offense continued its dominance in the second game of the Sooners’ double header with the Bears, tallying 10 hits. Senior utility Jocelyn Alo led the team with three hits, while seven other Sooners earned a hit.

The Sooners will look to face Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 4, in Wichita, Kansas.

