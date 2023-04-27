'It just takes a lot out of you': OU softball returns home after 6 game road trip

When Oklahoma steps onto Marita Hynes Field this weekend, nearly three weeks will have passed from its last home game.
Six games. Three different states. Over 1,500 miles of travel. On top of all that, a pair of rainouts scheduled to be played at Wichita State and Tulsa, and a pair of doubleheaders, which coach Patty Gasso believes took a toll on her team.
“There were times when we were a little frustrated,” Gasso said Wednesday. “You could see that we were getting a little worn out in that second game (of the doubleheader). … It just takes a lot out of you. … I think both teams (could feel that) the second game.”
“... This has been a tough season of travel. I think our team will tell you that. They've been troopers … So I've been really proud of that.”
OU (42-1, 12-0) will return home for a highly coveted – and already sold out – three-game set against Kansas (22-21, 4-8) beginning at 1 p.m. Friday in Norman. OU can claim a share of the Big 12 title by taking two games from the Jayhawks and can clinch sole possession of its 11th consecutive title with a sweep.
“We just want to win,” Gasso said. “We're not talking about ‘okay, look, if we do this we clinch,’ … Our mission is to go undefeated. That's what they want.”
OU’s homecoming is bolstered by senior weekend, where seniors Grace Green, Grace Lyons, Alex Storako and Haley Lee will be honored. Though Lee and Storako are in the midst of their first seasons in Norman, OU’s leaders in home runs (12) and wins (14), respectively, will be missed.
“I'm really excited,” Storako said Wednesday. “(I) wish I had so many more because I just love playing here at Marita and playing for the crimson and cream. But I'm really appreciative of everything that I've gotten here at Oklahoma and I'm just excited to really go out with a bang.”
For Lyons and Green, whom Gasso referred to as the ‘Golden Girls of this team’, the ceremony reflects the 150-plus appearances each has made over their five-year tenures. Lyons has been touted as the best shortstop in the nation by Gasso, and while Green has made just 16 starts the past two seasons, Gasso didn’t undermine the off-field spark she provides.
“Behind the scenes (she’s) the glue for our team,” Gasso said. “She is kind of that calm, motherly advice. She has dealt with arm injuries and (other) injuries her whole career, but she stayed with us and she brings more value than anybody would know.”
“... She always has such a genuine attitude. She's one of the nicest, greatest people that I've ever met. … Everything about her is just OU softball.”
Cydney Sanders’ recent surge
When sophomore Cydney Sanders transferred to OU from Arizona State, expectations followed. Results, however, did not.
Sanders’ freshman campaign included setting the Sun Devils’ single-season home run record and finishing as a top three finalist for D1 National Freshman of the Year, which was awarded to sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl.
While consideration for the award speaks volumes to the kind of season Sanders had, Gasso believes it was more of a curse than anything.
“That’s a jinx,” Gasso said of the award. “I'll tell anybody, ‘don't wish that upon your players,’ because then it's just the pressure of being better. Once she kind of figured out (that) this isn't worth it, everything started to change.”
Gasso first noticed the turnaround after Sanders’ promising series against Texas. What stood out more than the pair of hits and RBI she collected in the Sooners’ 10-2 trouncing of the Longhorns was Sanders’ change in demeanor.
Gasso has seen much of the same over OU’s latest five-game stretch, which saw Sanders finish 6 for 10 with six RBIs and three home runs. Sanders was even elevated to the four-spot in the Sooners’ batting order during OU’s most recent meeting with Baylor.
“Her face looks different. (She looks) relieved,” Gasso said. “Before, it was kind of deer in the headlights. It was, ‘I got to, I have to, I must,’ instead of ‘hey, let's go.’ (She’s) more comfortable (and has) better vision … She's not walking out with her head down after her at bats.
“I mean, it was kind of hard to watch her when she was in that space. But now, her defense is better, her offense is better and she's really having more fun and you can see that in her body language and in (her) face.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.