OU softball: Sooners reschedule opening game of Texas Tech series, doubleheader set for April 24

Giselle Juarez

Redshirt senior left handed pitcher Giselle Juarez during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma's opening game against Texas Tech has been moved from Friday, April 23 to Saturday, April 24 due to anticipated inclement weather. The rescheduling creates a doubleheader between the Sooners and Red Raiders.

This schedule change also coincides with OU's adjustments of movings its doubleheader against Baylor to April 27, postponing its North Texas matchup and canceling the Sooners' three-game series against Chattanooga.

Oklahoma will also honor its three super seniors in pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez, pitcher Shannon Saile and utility Nicole Mendes against Texas Tech. These three players returned for their redshirt senior season after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This series with Red Raiders will also be the last batch of regular season home games for Oklahoma. The series is set to begin at 1 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. CT on April 24 in Norman.

