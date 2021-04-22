OU softball: Sooners reschedule opening game of Texas Tech series, doubleheader set for April 24

Oklahoma's opening game against Texas Tech has been moved from Friday, April 23 to Saturday, April 24 due to anticipated inclement weather. The rescheduling creates a doubleheader between the Sooners and Red Raiders.
Due to anticipated inclement weather tomorrow, we will play a doubleheader with Texas Tech at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT Saturday prior to a noon finale on Sunday.
We'll also be honoring our three 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐬 this weekend! pic.twitter.com/mxoffUEkaK
This schedule change also coincides with OU's adjustments of movings its doubleheader against Baylor to April 27, postponing its North Texas matchup and canceling the Sooners' three-game series against Chattanooga.
Oklahoma will also honor its three super seniors in pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez, pitcher Shannon Saile and utility Nicole Mendes against Texas Tech. These three players returned for their redshirt senior season after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
This series with Red Raiders will also be the last batch of regular season home games for Oklahoma. The series is set to begin at 1 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. CT on April 24 in Norman.
