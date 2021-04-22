You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners reschedule games against Texas Tech, Baylor, North Texas; cancel Chattanooga matchup

Patty Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso talks to the Sooners after winning the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma announced schedule updates for its upcoming matchups against Texas Tech, Baylor, Chattanooga and North Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

OU has moved the second game of its April 23-25 series against Texas Tech in Norman to a 2 p.m. CT start time as opposed to its original 1 p.m. start. 

Additionally, the Sooners have canceled their three-game series at Chattanooga for April 30 to May 1. This comes because of Oklahoma’s decision to reschedule its Big 12 series at Baylor which is now set to be a doubleheader Tuesday, April 27 in Waco at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT. The games will be televised on ESPNU. 

Finally, OU’s April 27 game against North Texas has been canceled and will look to be rescheduled at a later date. 

As for now, the Sooners will look ahead to this Friday as they take on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. CT on April 23 in Norman.

