OU softball: Sooners reschedule games against Texas Tech, Baylor, North Texas; cancel Chattanooga matchup

Oklahoma announced schedule updates for its upcoming matchups against Texas Tech, Baylor, Chattanooga and North Texas on Tuesday afternoon.
vs. Texas Tech | Saturday, April 24 | 2 p.m. CT
at Baylor | DH Tuesday, April 27 | 4/6:30 p.m. CT
at UNT | Tuesday, April 27 | Postponed
at Chattanooga | April 30-May 1 | Canceled
OU has moved the second game of its April 23-25 series against Texas Tech in Norman to a 2 p.m. CT start time as opposed to its original 1 p.m. start.
Additionally, the Sooners have canceled their three-game series at Chattanooga for April 30 to May 1. This comes because of Oklahoma’s decision to reschedule its Big 12 series at Baylor which is now set to be a doubleheader Tuesday, April 27 in Waco at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT. The games will be televised on ESPNU.
Finally, OU’s April 27 game against North Texas has been canceled and will look to be rescheduled at a later date.
As for now, the Sooners will look ahead to this Friday as they take on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. CT on April 23 in Norman.
