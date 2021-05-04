OU softball: Sooners remain No. 1 in latest USA Today/NFCA Top 25 after doubleheader sweep of Baylor

Oklahoma (39-1, 14-0 Big 12) stayed steady in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 on Tuesday, holding on to its No. 1 ranking.
🥎 #Big12SB in the latest @USATODAY/@NFCAorg Coaches Poll ⤵️— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 4, 2021
1⃣ @OU_Softball
9⃣ @CowgirlSB
1⃣1⃣ @TexasSoftball
OU retains its top spot after sweeping Baylor in a doubleheader during the past week, winning by scores of 7-1 and 11-0, respectively. The Sooners improved their Big 12 record to a perfect 14-0.
Oklahoma currently has just four games remaining in its regular season, as it will take on No. 25 Wichita State (37-10-1, 18-5-1 AAC) on May 4 and then finish with a three-game series against No. 9 Oklahoma State (39-6, 14-1 Big 12) in Stillwater from May 7-9.
OU will look to finish out the regular season strong as it takes on Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday in Wichita on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.