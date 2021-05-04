You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners remain No. 1 in latest USA Today/NFCA Top 25 after doubleheader sweep of Baylor

Patty Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso talks to the Sooners after winning the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (39-1, 14-0 Big 12) stayed steady in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 on Tuesday, holding on to its No. 1 ranking.

OU retains its top spot after sweeping Baylor in a doubleheader during the past week, winning by scores of 7-1 and 11-0, respectively. The Sooners improved their Big 12 record to a perfect 14-0.

Oklahoma currently has just four games remaining in its regular season, as it will take on No. 25 Wichita State (37-10-1, 18-5-1 AAC) on May 4 and then finish with a three-game series against No. 9 Oklahoma State (39-6, 14-1 Big 12) in Stillwater from May 7-9.

OU will look to finish out the regular season strong as it takes on Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday in Wichita on ESPN+.

