OU softball: Sooners remain at No. 1 in latest ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll

Jayda Coleman

Freshman utility Jayda Coleman on the way to score a home run during the Women’s College World Series final championship game against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (5-0) remained No. 1 in the ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday morning. This marks the second consecutive week since the preseason that the Sooners have been ranked No. 1 in the poll.

OU received 625 first-place votes, shortly trailed by Alabama receiving 600. UCLA, which OU defeated 4-1 in game four of the Mark Campbell Invitational on Feb. 12, accrued 557. Florida received 551 votes and Washington garnered 512 points to round out the top five.

So far, Oklahoma is undefeated on the season, having swept four-straight games at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California from Feb. 11-13. Outside of the Invitational, the Sooners also defeated UC Santa Barbara 14-0 in its first game of the season on Feb. 10. In each of its games, Oklahoma outscored its opponents 40-1, with its single run given up on the season coming against UCLA.

Looking forward, the Sooners will face off against McNeese State (5-0) in the first game of the Houston Classic at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 18, in Houston, Texas.

