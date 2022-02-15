OU softball: Sooners remain at No. 1 in latest ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (5-0) remained No. 1 in the ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday morning. This marks the second consecutive week since the preseason that the Sooners have been ranked No. 1 in the poll.
Week 1 is in the books! ✅@OU_Softball, @AlabamaSB and @UCLASoftball remain at the top of the @espn #USASoftball Collegiate Top 25 Poll!Check out how the rest of the rankings shook up → https://t.co/sVFZCwwFsB pic.twitter.com/52exDoABQ4— USA Softball (@USASoftball) February 15, 2022
OU received 625 first-place votes, shortly trailed by Alabama receiving 600. UCLA, which OU defeated 4-1 in game four of the Mark Campbell Invitational on Feb. 12, accrued 557. Florida received 551 votes and Washington garnered 512 points to round out the top five.
So far, Oklahoma is undefeated on the season, having swept four-straight games at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California from Feb. 11-13. Outside of the Invitational, the Sooners also defeated UC Santa Barbara 14-0 in its first game of the season on Feb. 10. In each of its games, Oklahoma outscored its opponents 40-1, with its single run given up on the season coming against UCLA.
Looking forward, the Sooners will face off against McNeese State (5-0) in the first game of the Houston Classic at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 18, in Houston, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.