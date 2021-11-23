OU softball: Sooners release 2022 schedule; season to begin Feb. 10 at UC Santa Barbara

Reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma released its full schedule for the 2022 season on Tuesday.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐧 to a city near you...🏆#Sooners announce full 2022 schedule ⤵️#ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/IzEm0bLL0g pic.twitter.com/iUPay9Z3Z2— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) November 23, 2021
The Sooners are slated to begin the season on Feb. 10 at UC Santa Barbara before participating in the Mark Campbell Invitational from Feb. 11-13 in Irvine, California. Loyola Marymount, Mississippi State, UCLA and UC San Diego will be their opponents in the tournament.
From Feb. 18-20 OU heads to the Houston classic where it will face McNeese State and Houston twice each in addition to Texas State. Then, from Feb. 25-27, Oklahoma will do battle in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California. The Sooners are set to compete with CSU Fullerton, Long Beach State, Arizona, Tennessee and Utah in that event.
On March 7, OU hosts Minnesota for its first regular season home game before playing in the Rainbow Wahine Classic from March 10-12 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Baylor, California and two matchups with Hawaii are on the Sooners' schedule for that tournament.
Oklahoma concludes its lengthy stretch of tournament play with the Hall of Fame Classic from March 18-20 in Oklahoma City. Sam Houston State, Indiana, San Diego, Houston and Iowa will visit the Sooner state to play at Hall of Fame stadium, the annual site of the Women's College World Series.
The Sooners open Big 12 play by hosting Baylor from March 25-27 before nonconference road games against Alabama Birmingham on April 1-2 and Tulsa on April 6. After that, Oklahoma will play at Texas Tech from April 8-10 and at Texas from April 14-16.
OU will face North Texas in a single road matchup on April 20 before returning home to host Iowa State from April 22-24. Oklahoma then takes on Kansas City on April 28 before a series at Kansas from April 29-May 1.
To complete the regular season, the Sooners host Oklahoma State from May 6-8 before the Big 12 Tournament from April 13-14. OU has high expectations once again this season after finishing its 2021 slate with a 56-4 record while defeating Florida State in the Women's College World Series championship round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.