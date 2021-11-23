You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners release 2022 schedule; season to begin Feb. 10 at UC Santa Barbara

Patty Gasso and Sooners

OU Head Coach Patty Gasso rallies the Sooners during the Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on June 5.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma released its full schedule for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

The Sooners are slated to begin the season on Feb. 10 at UC Santa Barbara before participating in the Mark Campbell Invitational from Feb. 11-13 in Irvine, California. Loyola Marymount, Mississippi State, UCLA and UC San Diego will be their opponents in the tournament.

From Feb. 18-20 OU heads to the Houston classic where it will face McNeese State and Houston twice each in addition to Texas State. Then, from Feb. 25-27, Oklahoma will do battle in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California. The Sooners are set to compete with CSU Fullerton, Long Beach State, Arizona, Tennessee and Utah in that event.

On March 7, OU hosts Minnesota for its first regular season home game before playing in the Rainbow Wahine Classic from March 10-12 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Baylor, California and two matchups with Hawaii are on the Sooners' schedule for that tournament.

Oklahoma concludes its lengthy stretch of tournament play with the Hall of Fame Classic from March 18-20 in Oklahoma City. Sam Houston State, Indiana, San Diego, Houston and Iowa will visit the Sooner state to play at Hall of Fame stadium, the annual site of the Women's College World Series.

The Sooners open Big 12 play by hosting Baylor from March 25-27 before nonconference road games against Alabama Birmingham on April 1-2 and Tulsa on April 6. After that, Oklahoma will play at Texas Tech from April 8-10 and at Texas from April 14-16.

OU will face North Texas in a single road matchup on April 20 before returning home to host Iowa State from April 22-24. Oklahoma then takes on Kansas City on April 28 before a series at Kansas from April 29-May 1.

To complete the regular season, the Sooners host Oklahoma State from May 6-8 before the Big 12 Tournament from April 13-14. OU has high expectations once again this season after finishing its 2021 slate with a 56-4 record while defeating Florida State in the Women's College World Series championship round.

