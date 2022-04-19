OU softball: Sooners regroup following 1st loss of season at Texas; Hope Trautwein returns to North Texas, could start vs former team

After Oklahoma suffered its first loss of the season on April 16, head coach Patty Gasso has started to notice a trend within her squad.
Gasso noted in a press conference on Tuesday that her team has struggled in the final game of multiple series’, citing lackluster performance against Alabama-Birmingham, Baylor and Texas.
The Sooners defeated Baylor just 3-1 in a three-game series finale March 27 and UAB 2-0 in the second of a pair on April 2. OU did not have the same luck in its final game against the No. 18 Longhorns, falling 4-2.
“The goal is to go in and not just win the series, but finish… Sundays have not been our best days in three game sets,” Gasso said. “When we’ve been challenged we just have not been at our best, and that’s something we’ve got to fix immediately, because the third game of a series is usually the most important.”
Gasso also noted sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings has been ill of late, even saying the 2021 National Freshman of the Year should not have played in OU’s series finale against Texas. Jennings went 0-for-10 on the weekend, scoring two runs and striking out once.
“In Tiare’s defense, she was not feeling good the whole weekend,” Gasso said. “...She was at this place of exhaustion. A lot of the warmups she didn’t do with us, she was laying in the locker room closing her eyes, just trying to get her rest. We tried to fuel her with energy... She promised me she could play, but she just was not the same Tiare.”
Despite the loss, the Sooners’ head coach remains confident in her team, and stressed the group was more than ready to regroup on the practice field.
“We came away with a series win, which was important,” Gasso said. “We walk away knowing that there’s a lot of things we need to fix and be better at. We’re ready to move forward.”
Trautwein returns to UNT
Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein transferred to OU during the offseason, leaving North Texas to don the crimson and cream. On Wednesday, Trautwein will meet her former team for the first time since transferring when the Sooners battle the Mean Green at 6:30 p.m. in Denton.
Trautwein was the 2021 Conference USA Pitcher of the Year. Last season, she recorded a perfect game against Arkansas Pine Bluff, striking out all 21 batters in the contest.
21 batters faced.21 strikeouts.North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein threw the ultimate perfect game on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/KfZQzkqtNE— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) April 12, 2021
“I had a great career (at UNT), so I have nothing but respect for them,” Trautwein said. “They’re a good team, so they’re going to offer us some good competition. They’re going to come with their best at us, like everyone does, but I think it’s going to be a good game.”
After a successful career at UNT, the Pflugerville, Texas, native has continued to dominate for the Sooners. Now under Gasso, the ace right-hander has the lowest ERA in the nation at 0.11 and has given up only one earned run this season while notching 105 strikeouts.
The Sooners’ head coach said she has thought about pitching Trautwein in Wednesday’s contest, but admitted she has yet to make a decision regarding who will step into the circle.
“I think it would be good for Hope,” Gasso said. “Hope had a very tough environment at Texas. She’s from Austin, her family lives there, she was recruited by Texas. It was an intense environment for her and I could feel her nerves.
“I think playing at UNT tomorrow might bring her the same feeling. What’s important is that these pitchers feel. They have to feel those feelings. They have to play through those feelings.”
Brito’s big weekend
In the first two games of the Sooners’ series against Texas, sophomore utility Alyssa Brito went 4-for-6 with three home runs. Her weekend hat-trick brought the Oregon transfer’s season home run count to 10, the fifth-highest on the team.
This is 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐨'𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 🏠 we don't make the rules.@alyss_33 | OU 4, UT 1 | 📺 LHN pic.twitter.com/IRskTHt3TP— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 16, 2022
After receiving only one at-bat in OU’s April 9 win over Texas Tech, the sophomore went on a tear for the next three games. Brito went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a homer in Oklahoma’s series finale against Texas Tech, followed by her impressive performance against UT.
“It does definitely make me feel more confident when I’m seeing the ball well and I feel like I’m starting to figure things more out with my swing,” Brito, a 2021 Pac-12 All-Freshman selection said of her recent offensive uptick. “I definitely feel like I’m moving in the right direction.”
Aside from Brito’s offensive skill set, Gasso lauded her defensive versatility, which has allowed her to play five different positions this season.
“Coming from Oregon she was really more of an infielder,” Gasso said. “She’s been really patient and working in all different positions. She’s worked at third, she’s worked at first, she’s worked at short. I threw her out in the outfield thinking that that might be the best place to platoon her. She’s got a great arm. She’s got great speed in the outfield.”
