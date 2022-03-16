OU softball: Sooners readjusting after Hawaii trip, working on defense — 3 things to know ahead of Hall of Fame Classic

Ahead of No. 1 Oklahoma’s (20-0) matchup against Sam Houston (9-15) during the first matchup of the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City, head coach Patty Gasso’s team is ramping up for its last few non-conference games.
Last weekend at the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo made history, breaking former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA career record of 95 home runs against Hawaii on March 11. Alo’s record-breaking performance helped OU sweep four games in the tournament, with each win coming via run-rule.
With Alo’s accomplishment now immortalized, here are three things to know as the Sooners move on to the Hall of Fame Classic:
Sooners resting off jet lag
When Oklahoma returned from its weekend-long trip from Honolulu on March 14, the Sooners reverted five hours forward from the Hawaii-Aleutian time zone to Central Standard Time, altering their normal schedule.
Pivoting to the Hall of Fame Classic on Friday, Gasso has kept a watchful eye on her players in practice this week to see if they’re experiencing any fatigue from jet lag. For the first two days, Gasso noted practice has been generally light, and the training staff has been more focused on getting players back on schedule.
“We didn’t practice real hard yesterday,” Gasso said. “We just wanted them to get their bodies moving, do a lot of recovery, a lot of fluffing and massages… We're getting them to work out at 9:30 a.m. in the weight room, and then during our regular practice in the afternoon they might take a little nap. Naps are no longer than an hour. They try to get back to sleep by our regular bedtime. I know it'll get easier, and I feel like they’re getting ready.”
Despite the fatigue from an averted sleep schedule, the Sooners still expect to bring the heat in their first game at Hall of Fame stadium since the 2021 Women’s College World Series. Newcomers like redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Hope Trautwein, who transferred from North Texas, are relishing the opportunity to play in the stadium for the first time.
“I love being in front of our fans,” Trautwein said. “The environment is great, and it's really cool. … I’ve never played at the Hall of Fame stadium.”
Trautwein realizing her potential
When Trautwein transferred to the Sooners on June 18, Gasso knew she would have a pivotal role in her pitching rotation.
This season the Plugerville, Texas, native has pitched 31.2 innings and struck out 54 batters, while allowing just 14 hits and four runs. In two appearances in Honolulu, Trautwein pitched eight innings, struck out 17 batters and allowed only two hits.
The Sooners’ stable of Trautwein, freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl and sophomore right-hander Nicole May has combined to allow just 20 runs this season. Individually, Trautwein believes she’s inching closer to the potential Gasso saw she could achieve once she transferred from North Texas.
“I think I'm just sharpening my game now,” Trautwein said. “There's a lot of stuff to learn, but I'm constantly learning… (Our pitching staff) all bring something different to the table, and it's all different parts of the game that can make a pitcher work better. (It’s) very well rounded. So, I’m just learning different things from all these different minds who have all this knowledge.”
OU improving defense, Snow aiding intensity
With 20 games down this season, Gasso has made it clear that she feels like her team is at a six out of 10 on a scale of potential.
With room to improve, Gasso has harped on defense of late. So far this season, OU has amassed 12 errors, just eight short of its 2021 total, and has accrued a .973 fielding percentage.
Redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow has played a key part in maintaining Oklahoma’s defense ferocity in practice. And alongside Snow’s versatile presence on defense, she has continued her impact offensively. She currently boasts a .515 batting average with two home runs and 13 RBIs.
“I would say again it's the little things (that matter),” Snow said of defensive adjustments OU is making. “So in practice and stuff, we're just working on applying pressure to our defense and just playing at a different level, practicing at a different level. So once we see it in game, it's like, ‘oh, I got this, we've already been practicing this.’ So then it comes easy, in a sense.”
The Sooners will look forward to their matchup against Sam Houston at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 18.
