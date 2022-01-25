 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners ranked No. 1 in USA Softball Preseason Top 25

  Updated
Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on June 5.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma was unanimously ranked No. 1 in the USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25 on Tuesday. 

The Sooners received all 25 first-place votes coming off their national championship win last season. In-state rival and conference foe Oklahoma State was ranked No. 4.

The selection marks the third time that OU has been ranked preseason No. 1, joining the 2017 and 2018 teams. Oklahoma also returns the reigning national player of the year in senior Jocelyn Alo and national freshman of the year Tiare Jennings. 

The Sooners’ first game of the 2022 season against UC Santa Barbara is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10 in Santa Barbara, California. 

