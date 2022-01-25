OU softball: Sooners ranked No. 1 in USA Softball Preseason Top 25

Oklahoma was unanimously ranked No. 1 in the USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25 on Tuesday.
𝐔𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 No. 1️⃣ » https://t.co/WldG58HuFb@USASoftball | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/3dCOJ45WCp— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) January 25, 2022
The Sooners received all 25 first-place votes coming off their national championship win last season. In-state rival and conference foe Oklahoma State was ranked No. 4.
The selection marks the third time that OU has been ranked preseason No. 1, joining the 2017 and 2018 teams. Oklahoma also returns the reigning national player of the year in senior Jocelyn Alo and national freshman of the year Tiare Jennings.
The Sooners’ first game of the 2022 season against UC Santa Barbara is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10 in Santa Barbara, California.
