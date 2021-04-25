OU softball: Sooners' pitchers shut out Texas Tech while offense scores 40 runs in 3-game sweep

Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile stepped into the circle during the sixth inning on Saturday, knowing she was one strikeout away from breaking her single-game record.
She took a step back, wound up her arm and launched the third strike to bring her to 12 strikeouts on the game and finished with a career-best 13 strikeouts. Her outing propelled the Sooners (37-1, 12-0) to a 5-0 victory over Texas Tech in the second game of a doubleheader, after they took the first game, 15-0.
That's an OU 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐫-𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 1️⃣2️⃣ strikeouts for Shannon Saile!
Have a super senior weekend 👏
MID 6 | OU 4, Tech 0
The Sooners’ pitching staff put on a magnificent performance in all three of its games against the Red Raiders , not giving up a single run. The pitchers combined for 27 total strikeouts on the weekend and only gave up eight hits.
Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez also had an impressive weekend. She pitched a total of seven innings in two games and tallied nine strikeouts while allowing four hits on 25 batters faced.
The Sooners lead the country in shutouts this season with 20 and the sweep of Texas Tech marked the fourth time this season where they have gone three or more games without giving up a run. The Oklahoma pitching staff is also ranked ninth in the nation in earned run average at 1.63.
“The pitching staff is starting to groove here and they’re starting to gain a lot of momentum,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “(Pitching coach) Jennifer Rocha challenged the pitching staff and said ‘my challenge to you is to have zeros all weekend.’ If we can get this pitching train to gain momentum, it's going to be huge at the right time.”
OU’s offense had a chip on its shoulder over the course of the weekend after suffering its first loss of the season to No. 21 Georgia (29-14, 7-11 SEC) last week. The Sooners recorded 40 total runs on 34 hits in the series.
“They’ve bounced back well,” Gasso said. “It’s that time of the season when you start to feel like legs are a little bit heavy or bodies are a little bit slow. We’re really working hard to get them rested and get a lot of things working for them so that they are free swinging and moving the way they want.”
Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings tallied the most hits during the series with 6, along with a home run in the second game. Senior infielder Jana Johns was the only player to hit a home run in all three games.
Homers in 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 game of the series for @JohnsJana 🤷♀️
B4 | OU 11, Tech 0
To cap its amazing performance, the offense ran in 18 runs in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 18-0 win. The flurry of runs broke the program record and is tied for second in NCAA history for runs in an inning.
“It's super fun and I really do enjoy every moment with this team,” senior utility Jocelyn Alo said. “They’ve really picked me up this weekend and for me, just to be there, enjoying that moment with them was super awesome. It’s not the first time it's going to happen, and it’s definitely not the last time it’s going to happen.”
