OU softball: Sooners' pitchers shut down Kansas, allow just 3 runs across 3-game sweep

Shannon Saile entered the game with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and didn’t waste any time, firing three consecutive strikes past Kansas outfielder Macy Omli to seal the second win of the weekend for the Sooners.
For No. 1 Oklahoma (28-0, 6-0 Big 12), scoring runs is second nature. The Sooners are leading the nation with 3.36 home runs per game, a .461 batting average, 12.32 runs per game, and a .535 on-base percentage. However, in its second Big 12 series of the season, Oklahoma was largely carried by its pitching staff.
OU allowed just three runs over the three game series, including a combined complete-game shutout in Friday’s 14-0 win. Saile, a redshirt senior right-hander, got the start in the circle in Thursday’s matchup and continued her impressive start to the season, pitching four scoreless innings while notching eight strikeouts. Saile has been nearly unhittable all season for Oklahoma, allowing just two runs over 34 innings pitched.
“Shannon threw really well,” head coach Patty Gasso said after Thursday’s game. “She was just really, really good. Eight strikeouts in four innings is saying something.”
Sophomore left-hander Alanna Thiede came on to finish the game, retiring the side in order to seal the first game of the series for OU.
For Friday’s matchup, Oklahoma leaned heavily on senior Giselle “G” Juarez. She was dominant, going six innings, allowing one run, no walks, just four hits and recording nine strikeouts. Juarez admittedly didn’t have her best stuff, but kept the Jayhawks off balance in what was a tight game the majority of the way.
“In close games there isn’t pressure, it’s just getting my job done and getting outs,” Juarez said after Friday’s game. “I like the close games, it keeps me locked in.”
With Oklahoma having 20 run-rule wins on the season, close games is something it hasn’t encountered often. In an effort to push her pitching staff out of itscomfort zone, Gasso elected to give Juarez the start again Saturday and see how she would respond.
To no surprise, Juarez delivered.
She picked up right where she left off the day before, going three innings and retiring all nine batters she faced including one strikeout. Freshman right-hander Nicole May came on in relief, getting the final six outs and tallying five strikeouts in the process.
“We wanted to see if ‘G’ would bow up and answer the call giving her the start and she did,” Gasso said afterward. “Nicole May did great too and we really need her. She got hot towards the end of the game and started to deal. Games like this will really help us as we progress into the season.”
Ultimately, Oklahoma seems to be in a great spot as it heads deeper into Big 12 play. The offense is at historic heights and the pitching staff is continuing to look worthy of the No. 1 ranking OU holds. What’s even more impressive is that the pitching staff still believes it has more in the tank, Juarez in particular.
“I definitely have another level I can go to,” Juarez said. I don’t think I’ve had my best stuff and I think it’s just consistency in getting back in that groove. I just started throwing live again in February. I think there is another gear I can get to.”
